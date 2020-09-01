York tennis battles at Lincoln Invite

LINCOLN – Coming into the season, York boys tennis head coach Dan Malleck expected his singles players to carry the load early.
After all, they were the most experienced ones on a team that lost all but one starter from the 2019 squad that won the Class B state tournament.
That thinking proved correct on Saturday as the Dukes competed at the uber-competitive Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite. Led by its two singles players – Drew Hammer at No. 1 and Emmett Heiss at No. 2 – who combined to score 31 of their team’s 42 points, York took home a seventh-place finish out of 12 teams.
Papillion-La Vista won the tournament with 64 points while Bellevue West was runner-up with 56. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.
Hammer, who’s the lone returning starter from last year’s squad, scored 20 points while Heiss recorded 11.
“Drew’s only loss was to Papio’s Ethan Neil, who’s the two-time defending Class A state champion – and Drew even took a game from him which not many guys can say,” Malleck said. “The opportunity to play guys like that is the reason that we play in a couple of these Class A meets.”
Hammer got revenge against Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove in the third-place match Saturday by getting the 8-6 win. Just two days earlier, Wingrove had beaten Hammer 8-2 in a dual at Waverly.
After an 8-5 win over Fremont’s Shane Miller, Heiss made the championship round and took runner-up, losing 8-5 to Bellevue West’s Trey Conant.
“He’s playing with so much athleticism and flow right now – it really is fun to watch,” Malleck said of Heiss.
York’s No. 1 doubles team of Drew Baldridge and Trey Harms took ninth while the No. 2 doubles squad of Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling took 10th.
“Our doubles teams had some bright spots but are going through a learning curve right now,” Malleck said. “They need to clean up some unforced errors, but they’ll get there.”
York hits the road to Beatrice on Tuesday for a dual with the Orangemen.
Final team scoring: 1. Papillion-La Vista 64; 2. Bellevue West 56; 3. Waverly 52; 4. Fremont 50; 5. Norfolk 47; 6. Millard South 43; 7. York 42; 8. Bellevue East 34; 9. Lincoln Northeast 26; 10. Crete 22; 11. Lincoln High 18; 12. Grand Island 14.
