York tennis battles at Lincoln Invite

LINCOLN – Coming into the season, York boys tennis head coach Dan Malleck expected his singles players to carry the load early.

After all, they were the most experienced ones on a team that lost all but one starter from the 2019 squad that won the Class B state tournament.

That thinking proved correct on Saturday as the Dukes competed at the uber-competitive Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite. Led by its two singles players – Drew Hammer at No. 1 and Emmett Heiss at No. 2 – who combined to score 31 of their team’s 42 points, York took home a seventh-place finish out of 12 teams.

Papillion-La Vista won the tournament with 64 points while Bellevue West was runner-up with 56. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.

Hammer, who’s the lone returning starter from last year’s squad, scored 20 points while Heiss recorded 11.

“Drew’s only loss was to Papio’s Ethan Neil, who’s the two-time defending Class A state champion – and Drew even took a game from him which not many guys can say,” Malleck said. “The opportunity to play guys like that is the reason that we play in a couple of these Class A meets.”