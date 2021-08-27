York takes titles for boys, girls both at McCool XC quad

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The first event of the 2021 cross country season was a Twilight quad hosted by the McCool Junction Mustangs.
No team scores were kept and joining McCool Junction at Camp Kateri were the York Dukes, Centennial Broncos and the Milford Eagles.
The races got underway at 7 p.m. and the temperatures on the course were still reading 93 degrees.
“It is a fun format and great meet to start the season,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Despite the late start, it was still brutally hot with a temperature of 93 degrees to start the meet and a heat index over 100. We had several runners running their first race of their career,” he added. “It was also fun to see a lot of runners who had never run before last season return with some experience and see how much they have improved in a year.”
YORK
The Dukes finished with both the first place girl in Kassidy Stuckey and on the boys side Colin Pinneo led the way to the finish.
The race was a 3k as compared to the 5k the teams will run during the season and at state.
Pinneo was clocked at 10:18.9, a little over seven seconds ahead of Milford’s Elliot Reetz who took second. James Bonde came in at 11:08.5 and finished in 16th; Gabe Zarraga was 18th with a time of 11:19. York’s fourth runner was Jackson Schmid who finished with a time of 11:44 good for 23rd.
Stuckey dominated the girls side of the event. She crossed the finish line in 11:38.9 with McCool Junction’s Payton Gerken taking second in a time of 12:42.7.
The second Duke runner was freshman Lainey Portwine who was clocked at 13:17.3 for 13th place. Cailey Faust in her first cross country event was in at 21st in a time of 13:50.4 and York’s fourth runner, Kiersten Portwine, ran 24th with her time of 14:04.2.
Results are listed as combined boys and girls.
“I thought Kassidy Stuckey had a great race today. She ran faster than last season and nearly broke the course record despite facing a heat index of over 100 degrees to start the race. She ran comfortably the entire race,” Rasmussen added. “Colin ran a great race and ran very smart. He ran significantly faster than last season and beat some really solid competition. He will have great competition next week in South Dakota. It is exciting to see him start off the season strong.”
Other York runners and their times included:
Girls-Chloe Holmes (14:06.3); Emory Conrad (14:08.8); Zoe Kreifels (14:13); Addison Cotton (14:49.10); Jessah Linden (15:01.9); Kelsey Arndt (15:07.5); Atleigh Hirschfeld (15:15.4); Megan Dehart (15:43.4) and Gladys Flores (17:02.90).
Boys: Sergio Rodriguez (11:58); Nick Conrad (12:36) and Trenton Ellis (14:37).
MCCOOL JUNCTION
Payton Gerken, Jake Brugger and Trent Neville all posted top 10 finishes Thursday.
Gerken was fourth overall; Brugger was clocked at 10:39 for seventh and Neville posted a time of 10:51.9 and took home 10th.
“For our girls, Payton Gerken really ran a strong race for us at the top to come in as the second girl. Her pacing was very consistent throughout the race and I am very excited about that. Her pacing helped her manage the heat admirably, but will also help her transition to the 5k next week when our racing distance gets lengthened out,” commented McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “On the boys' side, I really like what I saw. Our boys' have been working very hard in practice and ran strong, competitive races in the meet. Jake Brugger has been our leader at the top through summer conditioning and practice thus far. He is a really tough kid who shows up every day and does the work that is required of him to be successful, even when it isn't so easy. Jake moved up well throughout the race. He was very consistent in his pacing and finished 5th overall for us.”
Other runners for McCool Junction included;
Girls-Jadon Hess (13:46.10); Jayden Fuehrer (14:54.50); Sara Weisheit (15:23.10); Carryna Light (16:22.40); Allanah Rutten (14:41.40) and Gwynevere Walters (29:00).
Boys-Luke Brugger (11:06.80); Joey Pederson (11:10.70); Caleb Weisheit (12:26.20); Harry Yunevich (13:35.70); Devon Lamonde (14:27.60); Isaac Stark (14:39.30); Brady Meier (17:25.20) and Kale Jones (18:17.40).
CENTENNIAL
The Broncos’ top two runners Thursday evening were Clinton Turnbull with a time of 10:40.40 and Madison Brandenburgh for the girls who finished in 13:11.90. Turnbull was eighth overall while Brandenburgh was 11th.
Other Centennial runners included;
Girls-Josie Turnbull (14:30.80).
Boys-Garrison Schernikau (12:05.60); Camden Winkelman (12:15.60) and Matthew Hoops (12:26.00).
Next outing for the Dukes will be at the Augustana Twilight next weekend.
McCool Junction travels to Superior for the Wildcats Invite on Thursday and the Broncos are back in action at the Schuyler Invite that same day.