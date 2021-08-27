York takes titles for boys, girls both at McCool XC quad

“For our girls, Payton Gerken really ran a strong race for us at the top to come in as the second girl. Her pacing was very consistent throughout the race and I am very excited about that. Her pacing helped her manage the heat admirably, but will also help her transition to the 5k next week when our racing distance gets lengthened out,” commented McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “On the boys' side, I really like what I saw. Our boys' have been working very hard in practice and ran strong, competitive races in the meet. Jake Brugger has been our leader at the top through summer conditioning and practice thus far. He is a really tough kid who shows up every day and does the work that is required of him to be successful, even when it isn't so easy. Jake moved up well throughout the race. He was very consistent in his pacing and finished 5th overall for us.”