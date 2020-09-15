York takes runner-up at Bishop Neumann Invite

WAHOO – The York volleyball team continues to make strides this season and took home a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Bishop Neumann Invite in Wahoo.
The Dukes started the morning with a 2-0 win over the Gross Catholic Cougars (25-17, 25-13) and then took down the Battle Creek Braves 2-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21. York faced a tough Beatrice squad in the invite championship, but fell 2-0 (25-15, 26-24).
“On the whole I was happy with how we competed. We had some mental blocks at key points in the sets we lost that I really believe was the difference between finishing second and first,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We need to find a way to overcome these moments across the course of a three-game day, which we will.”
York (5-2) hosts Holdrege (1-6) on Tuesday night before heading to Gothenburg on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Harvest Festival Invite.
“We have a huge week ahead of us with playing some of the best in the state at Gothenburg next weekend,” Ericson said. “We’re going to have to play smarter than we did, but I know these girls are up for this challenge and will continue to get better.”
York 2, Gross Catholic 0
Other than a mini-run from the Cougars toward the end of the first set, the Dukes rolled in their opening match on Saturday.
Masa Scheierman, York’s uber-talented 6-foot junior, led her team with six kills and nine digs. Seniors Addison Legg and Erin Case chipped in with four and three kills, respectively, while sophomore Dannika Lamberty had two.
Senior Natalie Rockenbach dished out 10 assists with junior Brynn Hirschfeld adding six.
The Dukes’ serve game and block saw success in the match. York recorded eight ace serves, led by Hirschfeld’s match-high three. Defensively, the Dukes had five blocks, and senior Maddie Portwine had three of them.
York 2, Battle Creek 1
In its second match, York battled adversity against Battle Creek which came in the form of losing the first set and having a starter with a big swing – that’d be Case – leave with a sprained ankle.
But to York’s credit, Ericson said, the Dukes fought through and still got the win.
“It was comforting to see everyone step up their games to overcome this and win the second and third sets,” Ericson said.
Ava Ziemba, a junior, stepped into a larger role after the injury and didn’t disappoint.
“For Ava to get thrown into the fire and compete the way she did was awesome,” Ericson said. “Our bench is a huge asset to us with very capable girls and this is just one example.”
Scheierman shined in come-from-behind win over the Braves with a team-high 17 kills, four aces and two blocks.
Legg added six kills against Battle Creek’s defense while two others – Lamberty and Portwine – had three. Rockenbach and Hirschfeld had 15 and 14 assists, respectively.
Defensively, Rockenbach and junior Destiny Shepherd had 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
Beatrice 2, York 0
The Dukes couldn’t get past the Lady Orange despite holding the edge in kills, 25-17.
Scheierman led York with 14 kills while Legg had five and Ziemba three. Hirschfeld had the most assists with 12 while Rockenbach had 10.
Defensively, Scheierman had a team-high eight digs with Shepherd getting under six and Legg four.
