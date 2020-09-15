York takes runner-up at Bishop Neumann Invite

WAHOO – The York volleyball team continues to make strides this season and took home a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Bishop Neumann Invite in Wahoo.

The Dukes started the morning with a 2-0 win over the Gross Catholic Cougars (25-17, 25-13) and then took down the Battle Creek Braves 2-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21. York faced a tough Beatrice squad in the invite championship, but fell 2-0 (25-15, 26-24).

“On the whole I was happy with how we competed. We had some mental blocks at key points in the sets we lost that I really believe was the difference between finishing second and first,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We need to find a way to overcome these moments across the course of a three-game day, which we will.”

York (5-2) hosts Holdrege (1-6) on Tuesday night before heading to Gothenburg on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Harvest Festival Invite.

“We have a huge week ahead of us with playing some of the best in the state at Gothenburg next weekend,” Ericson said. “We’re going to have to play smarter than we did, but I know these girls are up for this challenge and will continue to get better.”

York 2, Gross Catholic 0