York takes home fifth place at B state

COLUMBUS - After the first day of action Tuesday, the York Dukes were still in the hunt for the Class B team title, sitting in third place, just 11 strokes off the pace of first place Mount Michael Benedictine.

Wednesday, York climbed to second place, before falling off the pace and finishing fifth at State Tournament played at Elks Country Club near Columbus.

York head coach Dan Malleck said the team was disappointed.

“The guys are disappointed in how they played in this tournament, but they far exceeded my expectations coming into the season,” Malleck said. “They are almost too young to understand how difficult it is to be conference and district champions. You have to go through experiences like this to truly develop and in the long run it is really going to help these guys.”

Mount Michael won the team title with a two-day score of 652, three strokes ahead of runner-up Omaha Skutt Catholic which totaled 655 strokes.

In third was Norris with 664, fourth place went to McCook with 679 and the Dukes rounded out the top five of 12 teams with a 680.

The overall medalist was MMB’s Luke Gutschewski who matched his first day 71 with another on Wednesday to finish his 36-holes at 2-under par.