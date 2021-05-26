York takes home fifth place at B state

COLUMBUS - After the first day of action Tuesday, the York Dukes were still in the hunt for the Class B team title, sitting in third place, just 11 strokes off the pace of first place Mount Michael Benedictine.
Wednesday, York climbed to second place, before falling off the pace and finishing fifth at State Tournament played at Elks Country Club near Columbus.
York head coach Dan Malleck said the team was disappointed.
“The guys are disappointed in how they played in this tournament, but they far exceeded my expectations coming into the season,” Malleck said. “They are almost too young to understand how difficult it is to be conference and district champions. You have to go through experiences like this to truly develop and in the long run it is really going to help these guys.”
Mount Michael won the team title with a two-day score of 652, three strokes ahead of runner-up Omaha Skutt Catholic which totaled 655 strokes.
In third was Norris with 664, fourth place went to McCook with 679 and the Dukes rounded out the top five of 12 teams with a 680.
The overall medalist was MMB’s Luke Gutschewski who matched his first day 71 with another on Wednesday to finish his 36-holes at 2-under par.
Seward’s Ty Wehr was the runner-up with a two day, 7-over par total and Noah Miller of Gross Catholic and Cullen Buscher of Bennington tied for third at 11-over par.
Fifth place went to Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Gortz with a 13-over par 157.
York’s only medalist was sophomore Ryan Seevers who finished in a four-way tie for ninth. He followed up Tuesday’s 79 with an 82 on Wednesday.
“Ryan has developed so much as a player over the last year and his ninth place finish at state validates that,” Malleck stated.
The Dukes’ Emmanuel Jensen, who was tied with Seevers at the start of the day, had an off day Wednesday. He shot 89 which placed him in 25th place.
In 32nd was Marley Jensen. He had an 88 to go with his 85 from Tuesday and completed his season with score of 173.
Senior Andrew Sahling was 10-over on the back nine, but shot much better on the front nine (which was his second nine) as he finished with an 87 and 46th place.
The best improvement from day one to day two went to Elijah Jensen who trimmed 11 strokes off his Tuesday score of 98. Jensen went 43-44 for a total of 87.
“I am very excited about the future for these guys,” ended Malleck.
Top five teams: 1. Mount Michael Benedictine 652; 2.Omaha Skutt 655; 3.Norris 664; 4.McCook 679; 5.York 680.