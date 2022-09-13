York takes fifth in Hastings invite at Lochland CC

HASTINGS – The York girl’s golf team traveled to Grand Island on Monday night and was right back up and at it on Tuesday morning as they made their way to the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club.

With a busy start to the week the Dukes managed to fire a team score of 199 at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island on Monday to finish second and on Tuesday shot well under their goal of 400 with a score of 393 and a fifth place team finish.

Tuesday’s field at Lochland was tough. Class A North Platte won the invite with a 325, second went to Kearney High with a score of 350 and Kearney Catholic took third with a score of 358.

In fourth place was Adams Central with a 369 well ahead of the fifth place Dukes.

North Platte’s Karsen Morrison, who also won the Lexington invite this past Friday, took the top spot on Tuesday by eight strokes over teammate Abbie Jones who had a 76.

Kearney Catholic’s Madie Waggoner was third with an 80; fourth went Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central with an 84 and Kearney’s Olivia James was fifth with an 85.

York’s top finish was a 15th place by senior Alyssa Alt with a 93 and right behind her in 16th was senior Regin Dunham at 95.

In 21st place was another senior Samantha Gibbs with a score of 101 and Milan Babcock rounded out Duke scoring with a 104 for 23rd place. The fifth Duke golfer was McKinlee Legg who ended her 18 holes with a score of 112 for 28th.

“This field was loaded with two Class A schools and two very talented Class C schools. I love taking our team to Lochland because of the challenge it offers. The girls had to have their short game under control today in order to score well,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “Alyssa recorded another good round and is playing intelligent golf from tee to green. Regin got back on track with her tee shots and had a tremendous putting performance. Sam and Milan each had one of their nine-hole scores in the 40s, but we need to keep working to get both of those girls under 100. McKinlee is so close to breaking through and if she can play more consistent golf it will happen soon.”

York has a few days off as they will not be back in action until Monday when they host the Seward Lady Jays head to head. The Dukes will be at the Lincoln Pius X invite at Holmes Golf Course next Thursday.

York at Northwest quad

The Dukes’ team score of 199 was seven strokes back of the Northwest Vikings who fired a 192.

Northwest’s Olivia Ottman edged Alt for the individual win as she fired a 42 to Alt’s 43.

York’s Dunham was fifth with a 51; Samantha Gibbs finished at 52 for ninth place and Legg fired a 53 for 10th overall. York’s fifth golfer was Lael Schwarz and she completed her nine holes with a score of 58.

“Alyssa put together another nice round. Her game plan was executed very well and she seemed fairly comfortable with her putting. Regin, Sam and McKinlee were all around the same score, but I know they weren't pleased with the day,” said Miller. “Regin is fighting her swing and Sam and McKinlee just need to be a little more consistent off the tee box. It was good for these girls to see this course again as we will be there again for conference and districts.”