York takes down Jays on their home course by 16 strokes

SEWARD – The 2022 high school golf season is in its final two weeks with just a handful of triangulars, invites and tournaments to be played.

The York Dukes traveled to Seward on Monday night for duel action against the Lady Jays and shot a team score of 193, which was 16 shots clear of the host Jays who finished with a 209.

York’s No. 1 and No. 2 golfers Regin Dunham and Alyssa Alt were in the same foursome and they turned in the two best scores with Dunham carding a 44 and Alt a 46.

“Regin and Alyssa went out in the same foursome and recorded the two lowest rounds this afternoon. McKinlee (Legg) and Sam (Gibbs) backed them up with their scores in the low 50s to keep us under 200 for the meet,” said York head coach Josh Miller.

Legg’s nine-hole score was 51 while Gibbs was a stroke above that at 52. York’s fifth golfer was Milan Babcock who fired a 60.

The top score by the Lady Jays was turned in by Maryn Johnson with a 49 and Jena Eberspacher with a 51. Taylor Hostert and Bryn Christensen rounded out the Seward scoring.

The York JV’s also won their matchup with a 226 to Seward’s 239.

Leading the JV’s for York was Maggie McCarthy with a 52, Lael Schwarz had a 57, Maelynn Ericson a 58 and Hannah Doremus a 59. The Dukes’ fifth golfer was Reyce Krause with a 69.

“I was very pleased to see our junior varsity bounce back after a lackluster performance last Thursday. Maggie McCarthy shot her career best and Hannah, Lael, and Maelynn were right behind her,” Miller added. “The JV season is winding down but we still have time to improve so tonight was a step in the right direction.”

York will travel to Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln for the Pius X Invite.

The Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers were originally set to play at Aurora next Monday, but due to issues at the Aurora course the triangular has been moved to the York Country Club.

The Dukes will compete in the Central Conference Meet which has been moved to Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island and then return to Jackrabbit Run for the district meet on Monday, October 3.