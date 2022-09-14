York takes care of business in sweep over Holdrege

YORK – The Holdrege Dusters came into York on Tuesday night looking to upset the Class B No. 9 team in the state according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Dusters may have been thinking they might be able to catch the York girls looking ahead to this weekend’s Gothenburg Fall Harvest Classic, but that was not to be. York took care of business with a clean sweep of the Dusters 25-17, 25-21 and 25-12 to improve to 8-1 on the season.

York head coach Kelby Phillips said the team was coming off a huge win at the Neumann Invite and continued to work on a lot of things since their loss to Lakeview last week.

“Tonight went OK. We worked after the Lakeview game to clean up a lot of things on our side and I (believe) they did a good job of that over the weekend and still even tonight it was still a clean game, but it just felt really slow,” said Phillips.

York and Holdrege were on even terms though the first 17 points as the Dukes held a slight 9-8 lead.

A kill from senior Kelly Erwin made it 10-8 and a hitting error on the Dusters pushed the lead to three points at 11-8. A Cynley Wilkinson ace and another kill from Erwin gave the Dukes a 13-8 lead and Holdrege head coach Ryan Birner used his first time out.

Holdrege cut the margin to 14-10, but York went on another run and extended the advantage to 17-10.

Holdrege got back as close as four but the Dukes closed out the set on a 6-1 run.

York appeared ready to run away and hide in the second set as they built a 13-5 lead. Erwin had another kill, Dannika Lamberty got in on the action with her second of the night and senior Mia Burke roped her third winner.

Holdrege answered with a 9-1 run capping it with an ace serve from Avery Hurlbert to tie the set at 14-14 and eventually took a 15-14 lead on a net call against the Dukes.

York extended the lead back to 18-15, exchanged points with the Dusters the remainder of the set and picked up the 25-21 win.

The Dukes broke away from an 8-8 tie in the third set and used a 12-3 run to break the game wide open.

York’s block started to show some effectiveness as Wilkinson had two assists; Rylyn Cast had a solo stuff as did Erwin.

York outscored the Dusters over the final 21 rallies, 17-4.

York was the aggressor at the net all night as they pounded 31 team kills. Three girls, Wilkinson, Burke and Erwin were all unofficially charted with seven kills. Holdrege finished at 16 team kills, with Hurlbert hammering a game high nine winners.

York had nine ace serves with three each from senior Libby Troester and Wilkinson and the Dukes registered six blocks with Cast having two solos and two assists and Lamberty and Erwin with a solo block each.

“I just didn’t feel like there was a ton of energy, but they still did a lot of really good things. Our block kind of came through especially in that third set and defensively we started picking up more balls, but it just felt a little slow,” Phillips commented. “We are going to work tomorrow on finishing long rallies and just picking up on other things still.”

York will open the Gothenburg Invite on Friday with C-1 No. 5 St. Paul, followed by Chadron (7-1) and C-1 No. 4 Gothenburg to cap first day action.

On Saturday York will take on C-1 No. 10 Minden, C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic and end the six match gauntlet with 7-1 Ogallala.

The York News-Times will have a preview of the tournament and comments from coach Phillips in Friday morning’s paper.