York sweeps through talented field at Bishop Neumann

WAHOO – Fresh off their first loss of the season against Lakeview earlier in the week, the York Dukes returned to the volleyball court Saturday as they took on a stout field at the Bishop Neumann invite.

York opened the day with three-set wins over LJS Class B No. 9 Elkhorn and LJS Class C-1 No. 10 Neumann before sweeping previously unbeaten DC West in the championship match to move to 6-1 in the first year of the Kelby Phillips era.

“This game was a fun way to end the day. The girls competed and played hard,” Phillips said. “DC West is a team that goes on big runs when (junior middle blocker Nora Wurtz) is in the front row. Before the game, we talked to the girls about how she will get some big kills, and kudos to her, but we can't let that affect our energy or take away from the good things we can do. It's part of the game. Our goal was to keep them out of system, keep their runs low, and steal points when we could.”

York 2, Elkhorn 1

York came out of the gates swinging in the first match of the day, taking the opening set 25-17. The Antlers battled back with a 25-22 win in the second set but could not keep pace in the decisive third set as the Dukes pulled away 25-18 to take the match.

“In the first set we were doing a really good job keeping them out of their system, but in the second set we didn’t quite serve as aggressive,” Phillips said. “We worked a lot on pushing deep, moving them up and serving a lot of that mid-line. We were off a little bit on our lineup and how we matched up our right-side blockers against their outside, so we adjusted that for the third set and it worked out for us.”

Sophomore Cynley Wilkinson hammered 11 kills to pace York offensively, while senior Rylyn Cast notched eight winners and classmate Mia Burke added seven.

Kelly Erwin tallied five kills for the Dukes and Dannika Lamberty chipped in four.

Reese Hirschfeld paced York at the service line with three aces, while fellow sophomore Chloe Koch added two and senior Josie Loosvelt had one.

At the net, Lamberty and Hirschfeld both notched a pair of blocks, while Loosvelt and Burke recorded double-digit digs with 18 and 10, respectively. Hirschfeld posted 18 assists, while senior Libby Troester had 13.

York 2, Bishop Neumann 1

After York took a tight first set 25-21, Neumann answered back with a few key runs in the middle of the second set to take a 25-17 win and force a decisive third set.

“In the second set, it felt like we couldn’t get anything to click. We needed to clean up a little discipline on our serve receive, little bit of standing up, that kind of stuff,” Phillips said. “Bishop Neumann definitely sped up their offense to their outside and we were a little slow adjusting to that.”

Despite the rocky second set, the break before the decisive third set provided an opportunity for York to regroup and refocus mentally.

“We like to say it’s more like a timeout and not the end of the set, just so we keep the energy up and bring it on to the next set,” Wilkinson said after the match.

Phillips called the set “the sloppiest we had played this week” and said she reminded the Dukes in the huddle to focus on the things they could control and maintaining positive body language.

The message worked, as York came out swinging in the final set by winning seven of the first eight rallies and building the lead to as big as 22-9. A miniature Neumann rally cut the deficit to 23-13, but out of a York timeout Burke smashed back-to-back kills to put away the match.

“I think we went in there knowing we should have had that second set and unfortunately it didn’t come out the way we wanted to,” Burke said of the team’s mindset entering the third set. “Coach just kind of said go out there, do your thing, be the team we are and it just kind of came naturally. It’s easy for us when we have high energy, and good things are happening for us, so that kind of fuels us.”

The Cavs got nine kills from junior Caitlin McGuigan and eight from senior Julia Ingwersen, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dukes’ balanced attack. Wilkinson hammered a match-high 11 kills (including five in the third set) and Burke added seven winners while Erwin notched six and Cast had five.

“When your setters are giving you good balls, you want to be that finisher for them to make them feel good,” Burke said. “Huge kudos to our back row. We were getting great balls, great serve receives, and it was kind of like let’s finish this, let’s get on and go to the championship.”

Wilkinson crushed three of York’s four aces in the win, while Troester had one. Cast led the effort at net with a trio of blocks and Erwin and Burke each had one. Loosvelt amassed 18 digs and Hirschfeld added 13. The sophomore also notched 15 assists and Troester followed with 14.

York 2, DC West 0

After a pair of three-set wins against two teams ranked in the Lincoln Journal Star, the Dukes’ opponent in the title match was 11-0 DC West. The two schools were evenly matched, but in the end York broke out the brooms in a 25-23, 25-22 sweep to win the invite.

Burke led the way with nine kills to finish with 23 across all three matches. Wilkinson added six winners and Erwin notched five, while Hirschfeld and Cast had four each.

One of York’s two aces went to Burke and Loosvelt. At the net, Wilkinson, Cast and Hirschfeld all notched on block.

Loosvelt notched a team-high 12 digs and Hirschfeld paced the Dukes with 16 assists.

With the trio of wins, York improved to 6-1 in its first season under Phillips and bounced back from a disappointing loss to Lakeview on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve played a lot of good teams so far, and just being scrappy and getting those balls up on defense have really helped us,” said Wilkinson, who finished the day with 28 total kills. “Our defense is working really hard to get the balls up and the setters have been setting really good balls, so it’s just finishing through for your teammates for doing all their work.”