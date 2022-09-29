York sweeps past Beatrice at Seward tri

SEWARD – The York Dukes took to the court for the second time this week Thursday night, traveling to Seward for a tri with the Bluejays and Beatrice. After Seward needed three sets to defeat the Lady Orange, York picked up a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Beatrice in the second match of the night.

The Bluejays (Lincoln Journal Star Class B No. 6) and Dukes (LJS Class B No. 7) were still in action at deadline. Check for results of that game in Saturday’s paper.

York 2, Beatrice 0

York led 6-5 after the match’s first 11 rallies before a decisive 7-1 run gave the Dukes the breathing room they needed in a 25-19 win in the opening set. Beatrice came out strong in the second set, winning the first four points to build an early lead.

However, the Dukes immediately landed a counterpunch of their own, embarking on a 12-3 run to take a five-point lead in the set. York built the lead to 24-14, but the Lady Orange fought off three match points before Chloe Koch and Rylyn Cast combined for a block to end it as the Dukes broke out the brooms in a 25-19, 25-17 sweep.

Cynley Wilkinson paced the York attack in the win, as the sophomore unofficially notched eight kills. Cast followed with four of her own, while seniors Dannika Lamberty and Kelly Erwin each added three winners.

Mia Burke and Josie Loosvelt both tallied a pair of kills, while Koch and Libby Troester finished with one apiece to round out the York attack.

At the service line, Troester and Morgan Driewer crushed a pair of aces each to lead the Dukes. Loosvelt, Wilkinson and Cast all finished with one.

Cast led the York effort at the net with a trio of blocks, while Koch, Wilkinson and Lamberty all had one.

York and Seward squared off in the final match of the tri, but they were still in action at deadline.