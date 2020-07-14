YORK - York High School will hold its annual summer golf camp starting on Monday July 20 through Wednesday, July 22.
Instruction will be provided by PGA Golf Professionals along with High School golf coaches and players.
The camp fee is $40 and includes along with the instruction; use of the York Country Club facilities and refreshments, contests and prizes. There will be no camp T-shirts this year.
Here is the schedule and times for the age groups each day.
• Boys and girls entering grades 2-3: 8:30 am. to 10 am all three days
• Boys and girls entering 4-5: 10am to noon also all three days
• Boys and girls entering grades 6-8: 1:15 pm. To 3:45 p.m. (Monday and Tuesday). On the third day cam will be from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Clubs are not required, but please bring them if you have them. We will try to supply them if you don’t have some.
• Camp forms and Covid-19 waiver forms can be printed from Peachjar notification or picked up at the York Country Club Golf Shop or at the York High School office between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday - Friday.
• Signed Camp Forms and Waiver can be turned into the York Country Club Golf Shop OR at the York High School office between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday - Friday.
• Both forms must be signed and turned in by Friday July 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.