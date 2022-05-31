York Summer Golf Camp is June 13-15

YORK - The 2022 York High School golf coaches and players will host their yearly golf camp starting Monday, June 13 through Wednesday June 15 at the York Country Club.

Girls and boys entering grades 2 and 3 will have camp from 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Girls and boys entering grades 4 and 5 will have camp from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Girls and boys entering grades 6, 7 and 8 will have camp from 1:15 - 3:45 p.m.** (**Day 3 camp will be from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.)

The camp fee is $45 and includes the following: Instruction by PGA professionals, high school coaches and players; use of York Country Club facilities; refreshments, contests and prizes; camp T-shirt - (Form must be turned in by May 20 to receive a shirt)

Clubs are not required, but please bring clubs if you have them. Organizers will try to supply clubs for those who need them.

Make checks payable to York Golf Camp.