York stays under 400, takes fifth at Seward Invite

SEWARD-York head coach Josh Miller always talks about the team goal of staying under 400 strokes in an 18-hole tournament.

On Friday, the Dukes fired a 387 to finish 27 strokes back of team champion Northwest, who shot a 360, and second place Norris, who turned in a 379 — just eight strokes better than the Dukes.

The third through fifth place teams were only separated by four strokes as Elkhorn South fired a 383 and Nebraska City shot a 385.

York senior Regin Dunham had the best score for the York varsity five as she had rounds of 44 and 45 for an 89 to finish in sixth place, while sophomore Milan Babcock finished with 94 with rounds of 50-44 – good for 10th overall.

The rest of the Dukes’ lineup all turned in scores of 102. Senior Alyssa Alt shot a front nine 46 and back nine 56, senior Samantha Gibbs turned in 55-47 and junior McKinlee Legg had a 53-49.

“Regin (Dunham) and Milan (Babcock) both landed in the top 10 in large part because of how consistent they played. Sam, Alyssa, and McKinlee all had at least one nine-hole round in the 40s which is great to see,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “This group has really been focusing on short game work and I thought that part of our game was above average today. We continue to struggle with the 50-100 yard shots, but that will improve as we progress through the season. Our goal is always to shoot under 400 and it was a group effort today to make that happen!”

York heads to Scottsbluff on Tuesday and returns home on Thursday, September 1 to host the York Invite at the York Country Club.