York starts the road to Omaha with two wins at Seward tri

SEWARD – Sometime back a traveling wrestling trophy was established between the York Dukes and Seward Bluejays.

That trophy has been in the possession of the Seward Bluejays since 2021 when they defeated the Dukes and took the trophy back.

On Thursday night York regained possession with a solid 54-24 win over the host Jays. The Dukes also took down Norris 48-30 to open the season 2-0.

“It’s a great start to be 2-0 on the year. I am super proud of these guys. Coming into tonight we have talked a lot about believing in yourself and understanding the process,” said York first-year head coach Ryan Johnson. “We are working towards February, but right now we are just really happy to get started 2-0. It was a great effort tonight by the guys and our goal is to keep progressing throughout the year.”

York 54 Seward 24

The Dukes took a 6-0 lead with forfeit by Seward at 120 pounds and never trailed in the match.

Wins by Hudson Holoch at 138 with a pin over Treyton Hobson at 1:14, a Franklin Munsugay pin at 4:46 over Kaleb Torres at 152 and Brooks Loosvelt’s pin over Caden Schadwinkel at 2:35 opened the Dukes lead to 30-9.

The Jays cut into the deficit as they made it 30-18 before Keagyn Linden stopped the run with a pin over Ethan Woolard at 182 pounds in 1:23 to up the margin to 36-18.

Senior heavyweight Kadence Velde pinned Aj Utecht in 39 seconds and York’s lead went to 48-24 when Seward was open at 106 pounds.

The final score went to 54-24 with the Jays open at 113 pounds.

York 48 Norris 30

York took a 9-0 lead when Isaac Ciro picked up a hard-fought 3-0 win over Norris’ Alex Cropp at 120 pounds.

Norris picked up the win at 126 with a pin to make it 9-6, but Emmitt Dirks gave York their nine point lead back with a pin over Logan Hollister at 132 pounds.

The Dukes added to their lead with Norris open at 138, and Kohen Dye defeated Ryan Kraus at 145 with a pin at 3:29 to make it 27-6.

Musungay won a struggle with Brighten Schoenbeck 2-1 at 152 and Loosvelt followed that match with a pin at 160 to increase the Dukes lead to 36-6.

The Titans climbed back to within 36-30, but Velde stomped out the run as he pinned Harrison Hudson in 27 seconds at 285.The York lead went to 42-30 and Norris never got any closer.

York will host their annual invite today at York High School with matches getting underway at 9 a.m. The York invite returns to tournament form this year after being a dual tournament the past several years.

“First tournament of the year, obviously tournaments are a lot different than duals and I am super excited to see the guys compete once again,” Johnson commented. “As we know in wrestling we have to put things together each and every day. We will hit the ground running on Saturday.”