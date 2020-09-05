York splits matches with Lexington, GICC

YORK – Led by Drew Hammer and Emmett Heiss, who went a combined 6-0, the York Dukes boys tennis team split its matches with Lexington and Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday at York High School.
York picked up a 7-2 win over Lexington but fell 6-3 to Central Catholic.
“Lexington is a much-improved team and even though the score reads 7-2, many of the matches were great battles. The same can be said for our match with GICC,” York head boys tennis coach Dan Malleck said.
York swept its doubles matches against Lexington. The Dukes’ No. 1 duo of Caleb Sahling and Trey Harms won 8-6 while the No. 2 team of Eric Yim and Drew Baldridge were 8-5 winners. The No. 3 squad of Hammer and Heiss won 8-4.
In singles action, four Dukes – Hammer, Heiss, Sahling and Andrew Sahling – won their match 8-4.
Against the talented Crusaders of Central Catholic, Hammer and Heiss was the only doubles team to win – they picked up an 8-3 victory.
York went 2-4 in singles play, with the only winners being Hammer (8-3 over Caden Menaugh) and Heiss (8-6 over Bowdie Fox). Caleb Sahling lost a hard-fought battle against Alex King 9-8 (7-5).
“Caleb Sahling played very well and had a number of match points that could have made the final 5-4,” Malleck said. “GICC is considered one of the top teams in the state and I was very encouraged that we were able to compete with them while we are still developing.”
Up next for York is a home dual with Adams Central on Tuesday at York High School.
