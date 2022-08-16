 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex

YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action

10 am

York vs. DC West - Yellow West

Ralston vs. St. Cecilia - Red West

11:45 am

York vs. Ralston - Yellow West

DC West vs. St. Cecilia - Red West

1:30 pm

York vs. St. Cecilia - Yellow West

DC West vs. Ralston - Red West

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.

The York Ballpark Complex has a policy of no outside food or drinks allowed inside the fence of the complex.

There is no make-up date in case of rain.

