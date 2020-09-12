York softball gets road split at Adams Central triangular

HASTINGS – After opening an early lead and closing the door on the Centennial Broncos by the final score of 11-3, the York softball team couldn’t hold a late lead against the host Adams Central in Hastings on Thursday night.
Adams Central improved to 11-5, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to pick up the 7-6 win over the York girls and dropping them to 6-6 on the year.
Adams Central had defeated the Centennial Broncos in the opener 9-2.
A light mist fell at times during the games.
York 11,
Centennial 3
The Dukes scored eight times in the top of the first as Meaghan Rowe belted a two-run single while Jamie Hoblyn followed that up with a run-scoring single and Rebecca Libich drove in a run to open the early lead.
After going through the batting order once, sophomore Lauryn Haggadone drilled a two-run single and the lead ballooned to 8-0.
In the frame, Cori Combs, Mattie Pohl, Sam McDaniel and Rowe picked up their second hit as the Dukes recorded seven hits in the first.
York would pile up 16 in the win and Haggadone would hold the Broncos to just four hits.
Centennial scored once in the first on an RBI single by Hailey Heidtbrink, and in the third added two runs on a Maddie Avery single.
York added a single run in the third and two in the fifth.
Haggadone picked up the win with five innings of work while racking up 10 strikeouts.
The Broncos’ Savannah Horne and Daylee Dey both saw time on the mound.
Adams Central 7,
York 6
York’s Rebecca Libich and Combs both drove in a run in the top of the fifth to put the Dukes on top 6-5.
But that lead would not hold up.
In the bottom of the fifth, Libby Trausch, the first batter for the Patriots, hit her fifth home run of the year on a full count to even up the score at 6.
That was followed up by a single from Abby Stroh, and she advanced to third on two batted balls.
With two outs, Stroh scored the winning run on a passed ball to end the contest at 7-6.
York outhit the Patriots 9-7 as McDaniel had three hits in three at-bats and drove in a run and Combs had two hits and two RBIs. Haggadone homered and went 2 for 2 as she added a double.
The Adams Central offense was led by Elli Marker with two hits and three RBIs.
Rowe got the start and worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and picking up one strikeout.
Haggadone was on the mound when the winning run scored.
“Came right out in the first inning and scored eight runs against Centennial. Bats were really alive tonight. Lauryn Haggadone struggled a little bit but overall pitched well,” York head coach Kent Meyers said. “Meaghan Rowe came in relief and performed well, especially in the mist and drizzle. We really hit the ball hard tonight. Sam McDaniel and Becca Libich had a great night. Lauryn hit her fourth home run as well. Tough to lose that game but proud of our team.”
Adams Central 9,
Centennial 2
Home runs from Stroh and Taylin Schernikau led the Adams Central Patriots to the 9-2 win in the opener of the Adams Central Triangular on Thursday night.
The Broncos led 2-1 after the first, but the Patriots tied the game at 2 in the third and took the lead for good with a two-run fourth.
The Broncos had just three hits in the game, while the Patriots chalked up five.
Both teams were charted with a pair of errors.
York (6-6) is back on the diamond Saturday morning at the Lakeview Invite played at Bradshaw Park in Columbus. The Dukes will be home on Monday night to host Class B No. 6 Crete.
Centennial (2-11) will be home to host the Milford Eagles in Beaver Crossing on Tuesday night.
