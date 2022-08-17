York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action

Dukes kick off the regular season with Saturday’s York Invite

CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City.

There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits and three walks in four innings against Central City starter Jerzie Schindler and went to the bottom of the fourth tied at three runs apiece.

Once York made some changes to the lineup and experimented with different defensive positioning, however, things fell apart as Central City broke the game open late in a 16-4 win. Still, Meyers said the offseason has been an overwhelmingly positive one for York, which prioritized different aspects of the game at each of their team camps.

For example, fielding was the focus at one camp, while another concentrated on hitting.

“We went to a team camp, which was pretty much a scrimmage tournament, in Seward and came away 3-0. We felt really good about that,” he said. “(It was) just trying to get the younger girls up to speed so our first day of practice we could hit the ground running.”

The Dukes’ lineup will look different this fall as they replace a solid senior class. The biggest change has been behind the plate, where four-year starting catcher Mattie Pohl is gone. In her place, junior Kynli Combs has seized control of the catching position according to Meyers

“Kynli pretty much since day one has been the voice of this team,” he said. “She takes command of the field, she’s doing a great job of talking to everyone. She’s also really helping the younger kids too, so that’s nice to see.”

Sophomore Lauryn Mattox figures to help the Dukes at the plate after leading the team in batting average a year ago, but the head coach said she’s made some critical growth in the circle as one of York’s top options at pitcher.

“She is definitely bigger, and she’s stronger,” Meyers said. “She’s got more control over what she’s doing.”

What’s more, the Dukes’ head man said Mattox and Combs have quickly formed a strong rapport as battery mates. Juniors Sam McDaniel at shortstop and Ellie Peterson in center field have also made solid gains and figure to be key cogs in the York defense.

McDaniel will also spend time at pitcher after posting a 5-3 record in the circle last fall. Senior Lauryn Haggadone started at third base Tuesday but also has pitching experience. Freshman Abby Nacol tossed a few innings for the Dukes against Central City and provides a fourth pitching option for Meyers and his staff to work with.

Among the new faces to the starting lineup, junior Ellie Gartner provides some defensive versatility and swung a solid bat for the York Fusion during the summer.

“We’ve been determining is she a first baseman or is she an outfielder,” Meyers said. “I think by far she’s a better first baseman, so that was nice to see too. She’s just someone who can catch a ball.”

For all the positive strides made during the offseason, there’s still more work to be done as the season kicks off this weekend. In particular, the Dukes’ defense in the outfield is a little shaky as the real games approach.

“We need to find three outfielders who can actually catch a ball,” Meyers said. “We have a lot of younger girls who will probably see a lot of varsity time, and we just need to get them more comfortable. We have to throw the ball better; we just throw the ball around way too much.”

York went 16-16 last season and loses some key seniors, but most of the core this fall will be back in 2023 as Haggadone and Abrielle Linder are the Dukes’ only two seniors.

“Lauryn’s done a great job of including everyone. She’s been hurt a lot, but she’s been a really good cheerleader for the rest of the team,” Meyers said. “Abrielle is quiet, but she’s leading by example.”

As the Dukes prepare to kick off the regular season with their home invite against GICC, O’Neill and Fairbury on Saturday, Meyers said the team hopes to improve as the year rolls along and set a goal of 20 wins.

“We want to get to the district finals,” he said. “The pairings came out and it’s the same district as we were in last year, so we have a lot of work to do but we want to at least go to the district final.”