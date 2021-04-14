York soccer squads face Lakeview at Wilderness Park

COLUMBUS-The York High School soccer teams traveled to Wilderness Park just north of Columbus on Tuesday to face the Lakeview Vikings in Central Conference high school action.

The York boys tasted victory for the third time this season with a 2-0 win over the Vikings to improve to 3-6.

The Duke girls had one of their better offensive outings from a stat point of view with five shots, three on goal, but dropped a 3-0 final to the Lakeview girls. Their record falls to 1-8.

York’s defense carried them in the boys game as Jake Erwin, Noah Jones, Dartagnan Lamonde and Lane Wurst sparked the effort. York scored one goal in each half. Jaxson Alexander accounted for both of those scores.

York finished with 17 shots and senior keeper Chase Collingham had a relatively quiet night with one save on two shots from the Lakeview offense.

“It definitely showed, playing back-to-back nights without much bench depth, but the boys did what we needed to do to secure the win,” said co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Again our defense carried the night. For two consecutive nights and two overtime periods we haven’t allowed a goal. And of course Chase Collingham has been solid in goal.”