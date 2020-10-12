York sits in fifth place after windy day at Monument Shadows

GERING - York High School head girls golf coach Josh Miller said that Monday’s first round conditions during the Class B State Golf Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering were “brutal.”
“The wind blew all day long steadily at 30 miles per hour and gusted into the 40’s at times,” said Miller whose team sits in fifth place in the team race after day one.
“I really like the course. The greens were fast and the ball at times would blow off the green, the winds were so strong. The girls had to run up and mark their balls before the wind blew them off.”
The first round scoring was affected by the wind as Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin had the only score in the 70’s and that was a 77.
In second place is Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley who was the runner-up last year and is currently four strokes off the pace of Karmazin.
Gering’s Madilyne Schlaepfer sits in third with an 82 and York senior Riley Stuhr is tied for sixth as she fired rounds of 43-46 for an 89.
Stuhr was actually 1-under after two holes as she birdied the par-five No. 2 hole, but the wind then made things difficult for the entire field.
“She was pleased with her front nine and overall I thought she hit the ball pretty good,” Miller said. “I think on the back-nine she averaged a five on every hole and she did a lot of things here and there to get herself out of trouble. I would say the wind made the course anywhere from five to 10 shots more difficult.”
The Dukes Abigail York is in a tie for 17th place as she shot a 50 and a 49 for a 99. Senior Kirsten Fike went 52-60 and she is currently in a tie for 39th place.
York’s fourth score was a 119 turned in by senior Rylie Krause and junior Piper Fernau had a 127.
“Abigail didn’t start off real well, but after the back nine I thought she played pretty well. Kirsten held it together and stuck with her game, but Rylie and Piper really struggled and just fought the wind all day long.”
The Scottsbluff Bearcats are in first place team wise, followed by Omaha Duchesne Academy 21 shots off the pace; Elkhorn North is 33 shots back; Omaha Gross is fourth with a team score of 413 and York is in at fifth place with a score of 419.
“We are not going to make any drastic changes to our approach. We didn’t hit our goal of staying under 400 for a team score and we will have a team meeting and address that,” said Miller. “We don’t need to do a ton of overhauling, because a lot of the problems today was because of the wind.”
Miller also talked about that the trip out west is a new experience for the Dukes.
“This is a new experience for us staying in a hotel and not just packing our stuff up and heading home,” Miller added.
Tuesday-Tee-Times for York
Kirsten Fike 9:10 a.m.
Abigail York 9:50 a.m.
Rylie Krause 10:10 a.m.
Riley Stuhr 10:20 a.m.
Piper Fernau 10:30 a.m.
Team Scoring – Top 10
1.Scottsbluff 354; 2.Omaha Duchesne 375; 3.Elkhorn North 387; 4.Omaha Gross Catholic 413; 5.York 419; 6.Gwering 424; T7. Nebraska City426; T7.Northwest 426; 9.Blair 435; 10.Seward 442.
