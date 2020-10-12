York sits in fifth place after windy day at Monument Shadows

GERING - York High School head girls golf coach Josh Miller said that Monday’s first round conditions during the Class B State Golf Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering were “brutal.”

“The wind blew all day long steadily at 30 miles per hour and gusted into the 40’s at times,” said Miller whose team sits in fifth place in the team race after day one.

“I really like the course. The greens were fast and the ball at times would blow off the green, the winds were so strong. The girls had to run up and mark their balls before the wind blew them off.”

The first round scoring was affected by the wind as Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin had the only score in the 70’s and that was a 77.

In second place is Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley who was the runner-up last year and is currently four strokes off the pace of Karmazin.

Gering’s Madilyne Schlaepfer sits in third with an 82 and York senior Riley Stuhr is tied for sixth as she fired rounds of 43-46 for an 89.

Stuhr was actually 1-under after two holes as she birdied the par-five No. 2 hole, but the wind then made things difficult for the entire field.