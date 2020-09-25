York shows fight in fourth, but Aurora offense proves too tough

In the first quarter, Aurora’s offense found success feeding the rock to the big and physical 200-pounder Owens, who barreled into the end zone from 14 yards on the Huskies’ second drive of the game.

Aurora took to the air to find paydirt on its third drive, and senior quarterback Ethan Shaw — a dual-threat quarterback who came into the game with 1,031 total yards and nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) — threw an accurate 18-yard over-the-shoulder fade route to wideout Andrew Bell with under three minutes left in the opening quarter to give his team a 13-0 edge.

Aurora started giving the York offense opportunities in the second. The Huskies fumbled the ball deep in their own territory twice, but those mishaps only hurt on the scoreboard once.

Following a Chase Collingham recovery on the Aurora 6-yard line, the Dukes pounded the ball in to the end zone three plays later on a 2-yard run from Wyatt Collingham. A touchdown run was a welcomed sight for the York faithful who watched two missed field goals from their team in the second stanza.

The first-half headaches weren’t over for the Dukes, however.