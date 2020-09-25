York shows fight in fourth, but Aurora offense proves too tough

AURORA — The Class B No. 10-rated Aurora Huskies defended their home field on Friday night with a 37-21 win over the York Dukes.
York trailed 19-7 at halftime and 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Dukes had some fight left in the last 12 minutes, and it showed.
With 11 minutes left in the final quarter, senior quarterback Jake Erwin led the Dukes’ offense down the field and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, his fifth of the season, to cut the deficit to 25-13.
But Aurora had an answer on the following drive. Not even a minute after Erwin’s touchdown, the Huskies found the end zone on a 39-yard scoring run from Carlos Collazo that stretched the Huskies’ lead back to 31-13 with 10:30 left to play.
But still, there wasn’t any quit in the visitors.
Erwin tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ty Bartholomew that made it a 10-point game, 31-21, with 7:40 left, but that was all the Dukes’ rally had in it. York recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Aurora’s Brady Collingham stopped Erwin on a fourth-and-3 run, which gave the ball back to the hosts.
Soon after that, Mack Owens found the end zone from 6 yards to seal the York loss.
York drops to 2-3 on the season and will host undefeated No. 1 Hastings next week. Hastings shut out Seward on Friday night, 35-0.
In the first quarter, Aurora’s offense found success feeding the rock to the big and physical 200-pounder Owens, who barreled into the end zone from 14 yards on the Huskies’ second drive of the game.
Aurora took to the air to find paydirt on its third drive, and senior quarterback Ethan Shaw — a dual-threat quarterback who came into the game with 1,031 total yards and nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) — threw an accurate 18-yard over-the-shoulder fade route to wideout Andrew Bell with under three minutes left in the opening quarter to give his team a 13-0 edge.
Aurora started giving the York offense opportunities in the second. The Huskies fumbled the ball deep in their own territory twice, but those mishaps only hurt on the scoreboard once.
Following a Chase Collingham recovery on the Aurora 6-yard line, the Dukes pounded the ball in to the end zone three plays later on a 2-yard run from Wyatt Collingham. A touchdown run was a welcomed sight for the York faithful who watched two missed field goals from their team in the second stanza.
The first-half headaches weren’t over for the Dukes, however.
With 3:45 left before halftime, Aurora drove down to the York 25 before its offense seemingly stalled after the Dukes stuffed a run and two incompletions. But on fourth-and-11, Shaw threw a quick pass to Bell in the flat, and the fleet-footed wideout weaved through the York defense and broke a tackle along the way to a back-breaking 25-yard score.
York (2-3) 0 7 0 14 — 21
At Aurora (3-2) 13 6 6 12 — 37
A: Mack Owens 14 run (PAT no good)
A: Andrew Bell 18 pass from Ethan Shaw (Alex Peters kick)
Y: Wyatt Collingham 3 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
A: Bell 25 pass from Shaw (PAT no good)
A: Jameson Herzberg 28 pass from Shaw (PAT no good)
Y: Jake Erwin 5 run (PAT no good)
A: Carlos Collazo 38 run (PAT no good)
Y: Ty Bartholomew 31 pass from Erwin (Chase Collingham 2-point catch)
A: Owens 6 run (PAT no good)
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 2.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 3.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 4.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 5.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 6.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 7.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 8.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 9.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 10.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 11.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 12.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 13.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 14.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 15.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 16.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 17.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 18.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 19.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 20.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 21.JPG
York at Aurora football, Sept. 25 22.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!