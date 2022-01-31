York seventh in 10-team field at Central Conference Wrestling Championships

“Conference was one of our better tournaments of the year so far. We were missing two wrestlers and still managed to have five top four finishers and eight of our 12 wrestlers placed in the top six. I was very impressed with sophomore Hudson Holoch who came in as the seventh seed and avenged his loss against the kid from Aurora and came from behind to win his third place match,” Mauler said. “We also had freshman Brooks Loosvelt and freshman Keagyn Linden finish conference runner-up which is quite impressive as they are both in weight classes that feature a lot of upperclassman.”