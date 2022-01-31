York seventh in 10-team field at Central Conference Wrestling Championships

York seventh in 10-team mat field at Central Conference
Third through seventh place separated by 15 points
COLUMBUS – The Columbus Lakeview Vikings captured the Central Conference wrestling team title Saturday on their home floor.
The Vikings, rated No. 8 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland team rankings, racked up 245 points to second place Aurora’s 197.
Seward was third with 147, fourth went to Northwest with 141.5 and Schuyler rounded out the top five with 133 points.
York was seventh with 132. Just 15 points separated third from seventh place.
The Dukes crowned one individual champion when sophomore Seth Erickson improved to 35-8 with a sudden victory of 3-1 over Seward’s Nolan Hill in the 170 pound championship match.
Two other York wrestlers made the finals in their respective weight classes.
At 145 pounds freshman Brooks Loosvelt (25-17) lost his title bout to Lakeview’s Hayden Johnson (33-6) by pin at 4:25.
Another freshman, Keagyn Linden (23-11), won his first three matches, but lost to No. 3 rated Breckyn Papineau (24-4) of Aurora by pin in 1:41.
After losing his first match to No. 3 rated Daven Naylor of Lexington, sophomore Hudson Holoch won his next four including a defeat of Matt Jensen of Holdrege to take home third place at 120 pounds.
The Dukes got another third place medal when heavyweight Kadence Velde (26-7) won by injury default over Lyle Kudron of Lakeview. Velde had pinned Kudron earlier in the day at 4:49.
York’s Brody Epp (14-19) was fifth at 106 as he won his fifth place match over Jordan Martinez of Schuyler 6-1 and Calan Hoffman (9-24) at 152 pounds defeated Kendrick Owens of Aurora by pin in 2:27 for fifth place.
Dakota Brown (17-15) rounded out the Dukes’ eight medal winners with a sixth place effort at 138 pounds.
York head coach Brett Mauler said the conference meet was the Dukes best performance to date.
“Conference was one of our better tournaments of the year so far. We were missing two wrestlers and still managed to have five top four finishers and eight of our 12 wrestlers placed in the top six. I was very impressed with sophomore Hudson Holoch who came in as the seventh seed and avenged his loss against the kid from Aurora and came from behind to win his third place match,” Mauler said. “We also had freshman Brooks Loosvelt and freshman Keagyn Linden finish conference runner-up which is quite impressive as they are both in weight classes that feature a lot of upperclassman.”
“Sophomore Seth Erickson gets to put his name up in the wrestling room as a Central 10 Conference Champion as he beat Seward’s ranked Nolan Hill 3-1 in OT to win the tournament. Junior Kadence Velde finished third place behind two state rated wrestlers,” Mauler added. “The most improved wrestler award would go to Calan Hoffman who finished fifth place as he beat the No. 7 seed and the No. 2 seed on his way back to fifth which was really impressive considering he was the No. 9 seed. Calan was JV last week and earned his way into the varsity roll for the rest of the year.”
York will be in Fairbury on Friday for the Fairbury Invite which gets underway at 1:30 p.m.
Team scoring- 1.Columbus Lakeview 245, 2.Aurora 197, 3.Seward 147, 4.Northwest 141.5. 5.Schuyler 133, 6.Lexington 132.5, 7.York 132, 8.Adams Central 83, 8.Holdrege 68.5,10.Crete 59.