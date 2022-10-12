York set to take on Class B field at state tennis

YORK – The York Dukes tennis program prides itself on being a team that finds success during the dual schedule of the regular season. That trend continued this fall, as the Dukes again turned in a winning record in their duals ahead of the Class B state tournament, set to begin Thursday morning at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

“The thing that we’re most pleased with is we were able to keep our dual winning-season streak alive. That’s always first and foremost to us and all other goals come after that,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We’ve done that, so now it’s time to look to the state meets. We’re seeded anywhere between third and ninth in the four divisions, which indicates if we play well we could have a top-10 finish. If we don’t play well, though, our second-round matches are going to be very competitive. It’s going to be tough to get to Day 2 and we’re going to have to win some of those to have a top-10 finish.”

The Dukes return some state experience, as senior Ethan Phinney medaled at No. 2 singles a year ago. He made the jump up to lead singles this fall and posted a 21-17 record against some stiff competition, facing several Class A schools and routinely squaring off with the best singles players in the state at Class B.

“Ethan has to play against everybody’s stud, and he’s played a lot of Class A players and he’s played the top Class B players,” Malleck said. “For him to step up from the No. 2s last year into the No. 1 spot and crank out some of the wins and tough matches against great players he’s had, I’ve been really impressed by what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Phinney’s performance during the regular season was good enough to earn the No. 9 seed at state. He’ll open with a match against Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia freshman Ivan Pfeffer. A victory would set up a clash against either No. 8 Aiden Debuhr of South Sioux City or Gering’s Noah Macias.

Two wins would guarantee a medal and send Phinney to the quarterfinals, where top-seeded Aiden McDowell of Crete would await as the likely opponent.

Behind Phinney, York’s gotten a big boost from Andrew Van Gomple’s breakout senior season at No. 2 singles. After competing at No. 2 doubles last fall, Van Gomple jumped up to second singles and won 31 of his 38 matches during the regular season.

That performance was good for the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the state tournament.

“Andrew stepping into that No. 2 singles role and getting the third seed in the state is just phenomenal,” Malleck said. “The growth he’s shown has just been nothing short of amazing, so it would be good to see him cap it off with a good finish at state.”

Van Gomple will be idle in the opening round and await the winner of the match between Adams Central’s Austin Vontz and Elkhorn’s Max Beard to determine his opening opponent.

With the bye, the senior would need just need to defeat either Vontz or Beard to reach the quarterfinals and clinch a medal. His most likely quarterfinal opponent would be the 11-seed, Noah Corey of GICC.

“Andrew can get to anything, and he’s extremely quick for five yards,” Malleck said. “He can get to a lot of balls that other guys can’t, and he’s able to hit topspin shots at people this year where last year he just pushed it back to them, and that’s given him some offense.”

The Dukes also earned a seeding at both doubles positions. Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar went 17-20 and earned the No. 9 seed at lead doubles. York’s head coach said the duo has a high ceiling, but they also have a low floor due to potential serving issues.

“They both have big serves and can hit a lot of topspin at teams, but sometimes they don’t get their serves in,” he explained. “When they get their serves in they can play with anybody in the state, but if they’re struggling serving the ball a match even against lesser teams can be a battle for them. They’re really going to have to serve well on Thursday.”

Harms and Kotschwar will open their state tournament with a first-round match against Scottsbluff’s Oliver Carpenter and Joseph Escamilla-Venzor. A win would likely set up a rematch against the eighth-seeded Skutt duo of Mason Hoffmann and Kayden Lynch, who have already beaten Harms and Kotschwar twice this season.

Behind them, Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple went 22-15 at second doubles to earn the No. 6 seed. Part of what led to the duo’s success is the fact they have opposite playing style and complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses, according to their head coach.

“Jaxson is kind of our wild man at the net who’s trying to rip everything he can get to, and Charlie’s our technician who’s just placing the ball and setting Jaxson up,” Malleck said. “It really works well for those two, so it’s been neat to see them come along. More than anybody, I would say right now they’re playing at the highest level I’ve seen them play since the season started.”

Alexander and Van Gomple will open with a match against Alliance’s Abraham Gomez and Antonio Escamilla. A victory there would likely set up a match against 11-seeded Mason Crumbliss and Lane Wendelin of Crete for a spot in the quarterfinals. The two teams met earlier this month, with York’s duo taking an 8-6 win on Oct. 6.

Malleck said the schools that figure to battle it out for the team title include McCook, Elkhorn North and GICC, with schools like Skutt also potentially playing their way into the mix. With each of York’s four entries earning top-9 seeds, there’s also a chance for the Dukes to play well enough to land inside the top 10.

“My goal is to try and get everybody to Day 2, to get into the final eight,” Malleck said. “That would be a very successful tournament if we could get everybody into the final eight and get to the second day, and anything from there is gravy. Whatever we could add on would be a fantastic finish to the year.”