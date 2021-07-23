York Seniors trek to Fairbury for districts

FAIRBURY – By head coach Rod Wood’s own admission, the 2021 York Seniors regular reason was not what was expected, an 11-19 campaign marred by inconsistency and defensive miscues that saw the Cornerstone Kings earn the No. 5 seed for the Class B Area 1 district tournament in Fairbury this weekend.

“One week we would blow a team out and the next week the same team would beat us, so I think emotionally we were up and down throughout the season,” Woods said.

Some factors outside of the team’s control played a factor in the lackluster regular-season record – Woods said they dealt with injuries both early in the season and down the stretch. Roster size also played a role, as fatigue from the season made an impact. According to Woods, a fully healthy roster featured just eight Senior players.

As a result, players like Isaac Stark, Noah Jones, Parker Andersen and Garrett Bonnell all spent extensive time with both the Seniors and Juniors.

“There were weekends that between the two teams we were playing seven or eight games in a three-to-four day span,” Woods said. “It’s a lot of games, it’s a lot of reps, but it made it difficult for pitching and managing those things.”