York Seniors trek to Fairbury for districts

FAIRBURY – By head coach Rod Wood’s own admission, the 2021 York Seniors regular reason was not what was expected, an 11-19 campaign marred by inconsistency and defensive miscues that saw the Cornerstone Kings earn the No. 5 seed for the Class B Area 1 district tournament in Fairbury this weekend.
“One week we would blow a team out and the next week the same team would beat us, so I think emotionally we were up and down throughout the season,” Woods said.
Some factors outside of the team’s control played a factor in the lackluster regular-season record – Woods said they dealt with injuries both early in the season and down the stretch. Roster size also played a role, as fatigue from the season made an impact. According to Woods, a fully healthy roster featured just eight Senior players.
As a result, players like Isaac Stark, Noah Jones, Parker Andersen and Garrett Bonnell all spent extensive time with both the Seniors and Juniors.
“There were weekends that between the two teams we were playing seven or eight games in a three-to-four day span,” Woods said. “It’s a lot of games, it’s a lot of reps, but it made it difficult for pitching and managing those things.”
The pitching staff was far from a shutdown unit – York posted a 4.63 team ERA and a .265 opposing batting average – but it wasn’t bad, either.
York pitchers allowed 203 hits and 119 walks for a 1.79 WHIP, but they also struck out 191 batters and allowed just 119 earned runs.
Reid Heidtbrink led the staff in innings pitched (41 2/3) and strikeouts (47), and he tied with Jonah Barrow for the team high in wins with three. He issued 25 walks and beaned nine batters while posting a 1.63 WHIP and a 4.70 ERA, but he held opponents to a respectable .249 batting average.
Barrow allowed 46 hits with 31 walks and yielded a 4.85 ERA and 1.97 WHIP with a .279 opponent batting average in 39 innings of work, but he posted three wins and struck out 32 batters.
Among pitchers who threw double-digit innings, Bradyn Glebe boasted the best ERA (2.27) and the second-best WHIP (1.42) and opposing batting average (.204), but he also logged just 24 2/3 innings of work.
Beau Woods posted a record of just 1-4 during the regular season and tallied a 3.70 ERA, but he pitched 32 2/3 innings and fielded the best WHIP of pitchers with double-digit innings (1.35) and held opposing hitters to a batting average below .200 with 37 strikeouts.
The bigger issue for York was the defense behind the pitchers. In 30 games, the Cornerstone Kings committed a whopping 94 errors and allowed 98 unearned runs, posting a team fielding percentage of just .892.
“Our season would be defined this way: we either have quite a few errors and that seems to snowball, or we play solid baseball,” Rod Woods said. “When we were playing our game and our errors were low, we won baseball games.”
York’s fielding woes extended beyond just one or two people. Of players with double-digit fielding chances, just four posted a fielding percentage above .900 – Jones, Bonnell, Heidtbrink and Creighton Hirschfeld.
Meanwhile, three different fielders committed double-digit errors – Heidtbrink (12), Barrow (13) and Woods (19).
For York to make noise at districts, it must clean up its defensive performance. Coach Woods said far too often, the team allowed one miscue to spiral, leading to more errors. Instead of focusing on adjusting fundamentals, then, he’s choosing to focus on the mental aspect.
“I think the biggest thing that we’ve seen in the mental mistakes are we’ve had spells where we’re missing signals, signs and just not executing correctly,” he said. “The biggest impact we can make in the short term heading into districts is just making sure that mentally we’re in the game and doing what we need to do.”
If York cleans up the defensive miscues, its offense is good enough to produce enough runs to prevent an early exit at districts. The York lineup is batting .288 as a team with a .395 on-base percentage with 221 hits, 134 RBIs, 92 walks and 51 hit-by-pitches while scoring 172 runs.
Among hitters with at least 40 plate appearances, four have a batting average over .300 – Stark, Heidtbrink, Glebe and Jones.
Stark fields the best batting average (.360) and has 27 hits, two doubles, seven RBIs and eight walks for a .432 on-base percentage.
Heidtbrink reaches base over half the time, posting a .515 on-base percentage and a .359 batting average with 28 hits, five doubles, 13 RBIs, 15 walks and 10 hit-by-pitches.
Glebe is batting .343 with 23 hits, seven doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs. Jones has 20 hits with nine RBIs and is batting .339, but he’s got as many walks (20) as he does hits and has struck out just 10 times for a .552 on-base percentage.
Barrow is only hitting .241, but his hits seem to come in big situations, as he’s got 22 RBIs on 19 hits.
York enters the district tournament with a -45 run differential, but that’s including all 98 unearned runs allowed. Cut down on the defensive miscues, and there are enough pieces in place to compete in a difficult district. The district is tough, as No. 1 seed Norris awaits as a potential second-round matchup, and Class B high school state champion Beatrice sits on the other side of the bracket at the 3-seed.
The Class B Area 1 district tournament begins on Friday in Fairbury. York will face 8-10 Fairfield at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.