York Seniors split on road trip to Beatrice

BEATRICE - The York Seniors made their way to Beatrice on Saturday where they picked up a 6-3 win over Post 26 (KC), but dropped a 20-6 five inning decision to the Beatrice Seniors.

With the split the Cornerstone Seniors are 5-3 on the season and will host Fairbury on Tuesday night at Levitt Stadium.

York 6, Post 26 (KC) 3

York fell behind 2-0 as the Post 26 team put up a run in both the first and second frames.

In the top of the third, York’s Noah Jones reached on a walk; Beau Woods went to first on an error and Jones took second.

The next batter was Reid Heidtbrink and he was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

York’s first run scored on a double play ball off the bat of James Bonde to make it 2-1 and Tyson Cloet singled to knot the score at 2-2.

In the York fifth, Heidtbrink singled and Bonde was hit by a pitch. Tanner Stutzman, who was running for Heidtbrink , took third on a passed ball and Bonde went to second.

Jonah Barrow helped his own cause when he singled to score both Stutzman and Bonde to make it 4-2.