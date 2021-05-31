York Seniors split on road trip to Beatrice

BEATRICE - The York Seniors made their way to Beatrice on Saturday where they picked up a 6-3 win over Post 26 (KC), but dropped a 20-6 five inning decision to the Beatrice Seniors.
With the split the Cornerstone Seniors are 5-3 on the season and will host Fairbury on Tuesday night at Levitt Stadium.
York 6, Post 26 (KC) 3
York fell behind 2-0 as the Post 26 team put up a run in both the first and second frames.
In the top of the third, York’s Noah Jones reached on a walk; Beau Woods went to first on an error and Jones took second.
The next batter was Reid Heidtbrink and he was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
York’s first run scored on a double play ball off the bat of James Bonde to make it 2-1 and Tyson Cloet singled to knot the score at 2-2.
In the York fifth, Heidtbrink singled and Bonde was hit by a pitch. Tanner Stutzman, who was running for Heidtbrink , took third on a passed ball and Bonde went to second.
Jonah Barrow helped his own cause when he singled to score both Stutzman and Bonde to make it 4-2.
In the seventh, Barrow had a sacrifice fly to account for his three RBIs in the win and Bonde scored on a wild pitch.
Barrow went 6 2/3 innings as he gave up three runs on four hits and registered nine strikeouts. Seven York batters accounted for the Seniors’ seven hits.
York 002 020 2-6 7 5
Post 26 110 000 1-3 4 1
Beatrice 20, York 6 (5)
The Beatrice Orangemen won the Class B state baseball championship less than two weeks ago. Saturday night they piled up 20 runs on 14 hits and rolled to an easy 20-6 win over the York Seniors.
Beatrice posted five runs in the second, six in the fourth and went on to the 14-run win.
York finished with seven hits as Isaac Stark was 2-for-4 and scored three runs.
The rest of the offense included: Heidtbrink 1-2 with two RBIs; Bonde 1-2 with one run batted in; Barrow was 1-3; Creighton Hirschfeld went 1-3 with a run scored and Bradyn Glebe was 1-3 with a run scored and one run batted in.
Jones, Woods, Caleb Sahling and Cloet all toed the rubber for the Seniors in the loss.
Burroughs, Jobman, Eggert and Tegtmeier all knocked in three runs for the Beatrice Seniors. Jobman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Beatrice 050 6 (9)- 20 14 5
York 102 21 0- 6 7 3