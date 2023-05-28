Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings hit the road and took to the diamond for a quartet of games this weekend in Columbus at the Cornerstone Classic and capped the event with a 2-2 split.

York opened with a win over Central City on Friday and beat Albion in the nightcap Saturday, but the Kings fell to Geneva on Saturday afternoon and to host Columbus on Sunday night.

York 5, Central City 1

York opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over the Post 6 Seniors from Central City on Friday evening thanks to a strong outing on the mound from Isaac Stark. Stark tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball to earn the win; the lefty allowed four hits and six walks while fanning nine batters, and his lone run allowed was unearned.

The offense, meanwhile, hung up two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and tacked on another in the sixth, more than enough to secure the win. Collin Kotschwar began the third-inning rally with a one-out single on a line drive to center field, then scored the game’s first run on a balk from Central City hurler Oliver Herman.

Noah Jones knocked in another run during the same at-bat as his RBI ground out to first base plated Anthony White.

In the fourth inning, it was a one-out single on a ground ball up the middle for Stark and Marshall McCarthy’s four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on; after a wild pitch moved both men into scoring position, Trevor Vodicka plated the third York run with an RBI ground out before Carter Culotta followed that up with an RBI single up the middle, making it 4-0 in favor of the Cornerstone Kings.

York’s final run came on Kotschwar’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, a line drive to right field that drove in Stark.

Kotschwar led the effort at the plate with a three-hit outing, amassing three singles, a stolen base and an RBI in his three trips to the dish. Jones, Stark and Culotta added one base knock apiece as the Kings finished with five runs on six hits and a pair of walks.

Kennan Dirks tossed nine strikes in 14 pitches and struck out one in 2/3 innings to earn the save.

Geneva 7, York 4

Geneva struck early Saturday afternoon as each of their first four batters reached base, the latter coming on a two-run single off the bat of Kole Svec. A third run scored on Draven Payne’s bases-loaded walk; York would load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first but failed to score.

In the top of the third, Geneva extended its lead thanks to a sac fly and a York error, creating a 5-0 cushion that would hold through the middle of the fifth inning.

The Kings finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI ground out from Jones. With a runner on third and two down, Garrett Bonnell crossed the plate on a passed ball to make it a three-run game.

York threatened again in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with nobody away after back-to-back singles from Trevor Vodicka and Stark and a walk from Kotschwar on a 3-2 count.

Dirks knocked in the third Kings run on a fielder’s choice; Geneva failed to record an out on the play, leaving the bases loaded thanks to the error.

That mistake loomed large as Cameron Logston reached on a hit-by-pitch to force in another run and trim the deficit to 5-4, but an infield fly, a foul out and strikeout left the bases juiced for the second time in the ballgame.

Geneva tacked on some insurance in the top of the seventh on Svec’s RBI single and another run-scoring single from Tyler Due.

McCarthy led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but York could not bring him home and fell by a 7-4 margin.

Trey Richert led York with a 2 for 4 day at the plate, while Vodicka, Stark and McCarthy also added base knocks as the Kings finished with five hits and one walk.

Svec went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for Geneva, while Trevor Roach also had a multi-hit day as the lineup racked up six hits and drew five walks in the win.

Roach picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs – two earned – on five hits with six Ks across six innings of work.

Talan Hager was on the hook for the loss, allowing five runs – four of them earned – on two hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts in two innings pitched. Dirks tossed a solid 4 1/3 innings of relief, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while fanning five batters.

York 4, Albion 1

Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the game and took second on Richert’s sac bunt before Stark hammered a 2-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a two-out, two-run shot to give York an early lead.

Albion cut the deficit in half thanks to a Kings error in the bottom of the third, but York got the run back on Vodicka’s RBI single to right field with two down in the top of the fifth. The Kings managed one more insurance run in the top of the seventh on an RBI groundout from Vodicka to account for the final 4-1 margin.

Richert and Vodicka notched two hits apiece for the Kings, while Stark had the team’s only extra-base hit with his first-inning home run. Altogether, York netted four runs on five hits and three walks, with Stark and Vodicka collecting a pair of RBIs apiece.

Richert went the distance on the bump to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run while scattering four hits and fanning seven in seven innings of work; the hurler needed just 77 pitches to notch the complete-game victory.

Columbus 9, York 6

The Kings opened the scoring on an RBI single from Vodicka in the top of the first, but Columbus responded with a run in the bottom of the inning and five more in the second to take a commanding lead.

The score remained 6-1 heading to the fourth, when York loaded the bases with one out thanks to a Joey Pedersen single, a Kotschwar hit-by-pitch and a Culotta walk.

Jones then drew a four-pitch walk to drive in a run and Richert was beaned in the next at-bat, cutting the deficit to 6-3. McCarthy stepped to the plate and delivered a sac fly to right field, but a Columbus error on the play allowed Jones to score and make it a one-run ballgame heading to the fifth.

Pedersen, Dirks and Culotta all drew walks to load the bases for Jones, who reached on a hit-by-pitch to tie the game with two down in the top of the fifth. However, a strikeout left the bases juiced and Columbus regained the lead with three runs in the home half of the inning before the time limit took effect to end the game.

York managed just two hits – a pair of singles from Pedersen and Vodicka – but drew eight walks in the loss. Bonnell got the start on the mound and allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings pitched, while Pedersen was tagged with the loss. He allowed five runs – two earned – on three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings of relief.