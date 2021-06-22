York Seniors runner-up at Cornerstone Classic

Heidtbrink walked and Glebe hit a ground ball to third, but instead of stepping on the bag for the force out, the third baseman threw to first and Glebe beat the throw to load the bases with one out. Cloet flew out to center field, but Lincoln Lutheran doubled Glebe off at first to end the inning and keep the lead intact.

Lincoln Lutheran scored another run in the second inning and three more in the third to take a 6-2 lead, but the Kings responded.

Marshall McCarthy drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the third and advanced to third on a single from Bonnell. Heidtbrink drew a walk to load the bases and Glebe cashed in on an RBI single to center field to score McCarthy. Cloet drove in another run on a sacrifice fly and cut the deficit to 6-4 before a ground out ended the inning.

Barrow tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, but York couldn’t close the gap. Woods entered in relief in the top of the sixth and worked around a one-out single with three strikeouts, then notched a two-out double to center field in the bottom of the sixth. However, Hirschfeld grounded out to end the inning and keep York off the board.