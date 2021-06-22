York Seniors runner-up at Cornerstone Classic

YORK – The York Senior Kings faced Lincoln Lutheran on June 13 for their final game at a tournament in Crete, a 6-2 Lincoln Lutheran win. The rematch on Sunday night in the York Seniors Cornerstone Classic championship game was closer as the Kings battled until the end, but the end result was the same – a 6-4 Lincoln Lutheran victory.
The championship game loss wrapped up a runner-up finish for York at the Cornerstone Classic, as the Kings went 2-1 on the weekend and improved to 9-11 overall.
Sunday’s championship appearance was possible thanks to some late-game dramatics during a semifinal matchup against Central City on Saturday afternoon, as York blew a late lead but rebounded to win 7-6 in nine innings.
York 7, Central City 6
In Saturday afternoon’s semifinals matchup, York and Central City staged a pitcher’s duel for three and a half innings. In the bottom of the fourth, however, the York offense woke up.
Held hitless through three innings, Garrett Bonnell led off the fourth with a double to left field. Reid Heidtbrink followed with a one-out single to right field to place runners on the corners, but Bradyn Glebe grounded into a fielder’s choice as Bonnell was tagged out trying to score.
Tyson Cloet walked to load the bases and Jonah Barrow cashed in, cranking a two-out single into left field to score a pair of runs and put York on the board.
The Kings’ offense stayed hot in the fifth inning, as Isaac Stark drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a Bonnell single. Beau Woods then bunted and Stark beat the play at the plate, while Woods took second and Bonnell advanced to third on an error by the Central City catcher.
With two outs, Glebe smacked a double into center field to plate both Bonnell and Woods. Cloet hit a ground ball but reached on an error by the first baseman, while Glebe scored on the play and gave York a 6-0 lead.
Heidtbrink, meanwhile, turned in a fantastic outing for the Kings on the mound, keeping Central City off the scoreboard through six innings. He came back out for the top of the seventh looking to finish a complete-game shutout, but a leadoff single and an error placed runners on the corners with no outs.
Heidtbrink responded with consecutive strikeouts, but a two-out double scored two runs. The next batter singled to score another run, ending Heidtrbink’s day.
Heidtbrink pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs – none earned – on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Caleb Sahling entered in relief and allowed a single to the first batter he faced. He then promptly gave up a first-pitch three-run home run. A pop out finally ended the inning, but not before Central City had exploded for six two-out runs to tie the game.
The Kings went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings. Barrow entered in relief and allowed a leadoff single but responded by inducing a fielder’s choice and fly out for the first two outs. Bonnell then threw a strike to second base to catch a Central City baserunner trying to steal second, ending the inning.
York managed a pair of singles from Cloet and Creighton Hirschfeld in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t drive either home, sending the game to the ninth.
Central City threatened in the top of the ninth thanks to a one-out walk and a York error. A bunt advanced both runners, but Barrow induced a fly ball to Stark in center field to end the inning and keep Central City off the board.
Stark singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and advanced to second on a ground out from Woods. With two outs, Heidtbrink stepped to the plate with a chance to end the game. He delivered a single on a ground ball to center field and Stark scored, ending the game and giving York a 7-6 win.
Lincoln Lutheran 6, York 4
Lincoln Lutheran opened the scoring in the championship game, getting a pair of runs off Barrow in the top of the first. Stark doubled to lead off the bottom half of the inning and scored on a single from Bonnell to put York on the board.
Heidtbrink walked and Glebe hit a ground ball to third, but instead of stepping on the bag for the force out, the third baseman threw to first and Glebe beat the throw to load the bases with one out. Cloet flew out to center field, but Lincoln Lutheran doubled Glebe off at first to end the inning and keep the lead intact.
Lincoln Lutheran scored another run in the second inning and three more in the third to take a 6-2 lead, but the Kings responded.
Marshall McCarthy drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the third and advanced to third on a single from Bonnell. Heidtbrink drew a walk to load the bases and Glebe cashed in on an RBI single to center field to score McCarthy. Cloet drove in another run on a sacrifice fly and cut the deficit to 6-4 before a ground out ended the inning.
Barrow tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, but York couldn’t close the gap. Woods entered in relief in the top of the sixth and worked around a one-out single with three strikeouts, then notched a two-out double to center field in the bottom of the sixth. However, Hirschfeld grounded out to end the inning and keep York off the board.
Woods tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning, but needing a pair of runs to extend the game, the Kings went down in order in the bottom of the seventh. Lincoln Lutheran won the championship 6-4, but the runner-up finish still marked a successful weekend for York.