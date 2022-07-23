York Seniors rally late, upset top-seed in B-4 baseball

YORK – After one and a half innings during Saturday night’s clash between York and Valparaiso, inclement weather rolled in and stayed in the area for over an hour, forcing an 80-minute weather delay.

When the game resumed shortly after 7:40 p.m., both sides traded shots back and forth as the contest went to the seventh inning deadlocked at three runs apiece. The Cornerstone Kings mounted one last rally in the final frame, plating a pair of runs to provide the needed cushion in a 5-3 upset victory over the top seed in the Class B Area 4 district tournament.

“It’s tough when you have a rain delay, but our boys did real well staying focused,” York head coach Brian Bonnell said. “We got down a little at first, but they battled back. We do what we do. We fight, and we never give up.”

The Kings failed to capitalize on consecutive one-out singles from Isaac Stark and Garrett Bonnell in the top of the first, but Stark worked around a two-out single to strike out the side in the bottom of the frame to keep the game scoreless.

After a 1-2-3 York second inning, lightning flashes sent both sides to the dugout. Rain rolled in shortly afterward and lasted for about an hour. The skies cleared up, allowing the game to resume shortly after 7:40.

Despite the 80-minute break, Stark stranded a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the second to hang another ‘0’ on the scoreboard.

The first two York batters grounded out to open the third, but Stark laced a single into center field to put a man on for Bonnell. The catcher cashed in, hammering a ball to deep center field. Valparaiso’s Travis Nelson laid out for the ball but couldn’t come down with the catch, and Stark scored from first base on the RBI double to put York in front 1-0.

Marshall McCarthy followed with a single into left field, but an aggressive send and a solid throw from left fielder Rylan Stover led to courtesy runner Dakota Brown being thrown out at the plate.

That missed opportunity loomed large as Valparaiso countered in the bottom of the inning. After the first two batters reached via a walk and an error, Colby DenHartog ripped an RBI single to center field. Trey Richert failed to field the ball cleanly, allowing an additional run to score on the play and give the Post 371 Seniors a 2-1 lead.

Stark buckled down after that, retiring the next three hitters to strand a runner and keep the deficit at a single run.

Richert drew a one-out walk and stole second in the top of the fourth, but Kennan Dirks struck out looking on a full count to end the threat.

With two down and a runner on third in the bottom of the frame, Stark induced a ground ball toward second base, but shortstop Noah Jones and Dirks bumped into each other to prevent a throw to first. A run scored on the single, extending Valparaiso’s lead to 3-1.

York answered back immediately, as Jones ripped a one-out double into right field and took third on a wild pitch. Stark rolled a ground ball to shortstop and appeared to beat the throw to first, but the umpire disagreed.

However, Jones still scored on the ground out to cut the deficit to a single run. Bonnell smacked a ball into right field, but Kyle Peterson laid out to make a spectacular grab and rob Bonnell of a base hit to end the inning.

Caleb Sahling took over on the mound for Stark in the bottom of the fifth and worked around a two-out single to keep the Post 371 Seniors off the board.

Still trailing by a run and down to their final six outs, York rallied again in the top of the sixth. A McCarthy walk and Carter Culotta hit-by-pitch put runners on the corners with one out for Trey Richert, who put down a bunt but was called out for being out of the batter’s box.

Dirks stepped to the plate with two down and came through in a big way, rolling a ground ball into left field for an RBI single to tie the game at three.

A pop out ended the inning, but with a runner on third and two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Sahling fanned Michael Potter on three pitches to hang a zero on the scoreboard and keep the game tied heading to the final inning.

For the third consecutive frame, York mounted a rally in the top of the seventh. Jones reached on an error to lead off the inning and Stark lined a single over the head of the second baseman into right field.

With two on and nobody away, Bonnell laid down a bunt to move the runners over. Unfortunately for Valparaiso, no one covered first base and the end result was a bunt single to load the bases with zero outs.

McCarthy and Trevor Vodicka did their jobs, recording productive outs on a pair of RBI groundouts to put the Kings ahead 5-3 and three outs away from an upset of the top seed.

Sahling returned to the mound for his third inning of work, set to face the top of the Valparaiso order. Conner Kreikemeier lifted a fly ball into very shallow right field as Dirks came over from second to make the catch for the first out.

Nelson grounded to McCarthy at third base, who fired to Culotta at first for the second out. DenHartog strolled to the plate as the last chance for Valparaiso. Sahling induced a ground ball to Dirks at second, who threw to first for the out to complete the comeback and secure a 5-3 upset.

The Kings rallied late to remain unbeaten at the district tournament, scoring four runs over the final three innings to upend the top seed.

“Fight for your brother,” coach Bonnell said of the team’s mindset late in the game. “Our chant at the end of every practice, every game, is “family.” They fight for their brothers. They know some of their brothers had off nights, so they decided ‘We’ve got to pick it up and execute here.’”

York outhit Valparaiso 9-7, led by a pair of three-hit nights from Stark and Bonnell. The former tallied three singles, drove in a run and scored twice while the latter finished 3 for 4 with a double, a pair of singles and an RBI.

Jones added a double, while McCarthy and Dirks notched one single apiece. Dirks’ knock was arguably the biggest of the game, a two-out single on an 0-1 count to even the score in the top of the sixth.

Dirks, who spent much of the year playing for the York juniors, also came up big in the field down the stretch.

“Kennan is an amazing young man,” Bonnell said. “He’s on our dual roster but spent most of the year down on juniors getting that experience that way in the postseason he’s ready for those pressure situations. He showed it tonight. He did the job at the plate, did the job in the field and that’s what it’s about. You get your reps when you can and then be ready for it when the time comes.”

On the mound, Stark and Sahling combined to limit the tournament’s top seed to just three runs on seven hits. Stark tossed four innings to pick up the no-decision, as the lefty allowed three runs – one earned – on five hits and a walk with four Ks.

Sahling scattered a pair of hits and no walks across three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win while striking out one batter.

“You’re talking the No. 1 seed. They come in with an outstanding record, and to hold them to three runs is a great job,” Bonnell said of his pitchers. “They throw different, they throw opposites, so we were able to keep them off balance. They both just did an amazing job. They buckled down, listened to our pitching coach (Aaron) Conyers and did their jobs.”

With the win, York remains in the winner’s bracket and will take on Central City on Sunday night at 6 p.m. Valparaiso drops to the loser’s bracket and will face Twin River in a win-or-go-home affair Sunday afternoon.

“I can’t be more proud of this team,” Bonnell said. “They battled, they fought, and we told everybody from the get-go our season’s going to be a long one. We played a lot of upper teams, we learned from it and now we’re seeing the fruits of it.”