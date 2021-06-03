York Seniors fall to Fairbury 9-8 in extra innings

YORK – After falling behind big early, the York Seniors battled back against Fairbury on Tuesday night to force extra innings. York exploded for four runs in the sixth to tie the game at eight and force extras, but Fairbury scored in the top of the eighth to take a 9-8 win.
Fairbury teed off on York starting pitcher Reid Heidtbrink early, racing to a four-run first inning behind four hits and two walks. York responded with a run of its own in the home half of the inning after Garrett Bonnell drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Marshall McCarthy stole second. Noah Jones singled on a grounder to second base and McCarthy raced home on an error by the first baseman to put York on the board.
York chipped into the deficit again in the third inning as Beau Woods drew a leadoff walk and Jones reached with one out on a hit-by-pitch. Bradyn Glebe followed with a double into left field to score Woods. Heidtbrink drove Jones in during the next at-bat with an RBI single to third.
In the top of the fifth, Fairbury responded with consecutive singles to open the inning, ending Heidtbrink’s day on the mound. Caleb Sahling entered in relief and induced a ground ball to shortstop, but Glebe couldn’t make the play. A run scored and the error still left runners on first and second with no outs. A one-out single to left field brought in another Fairbury run to make it 6-3, but Sahling retired the next two batters to escape further trouble.
Heidtbrink finished his day allowing six runs – five earned – on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
York responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Woods opened the frame by reaching base on a dropped third strike. After a sacrifice bunt, Woods scored on a double to center field from Jones.
Fairbury tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and a two-out single to take an 8-4 lead.
It needed the extra runs, as York’s offense roared to life in the bottom of the sixth. Creighton Hirschfeld reached on an error to open the inning, advanced to second on a fly out and then took third on a ground out. With two outs, Fairbury starter Austin Novotny hit Woods with a pitch to place runners on the corners. Bonnell came through with an RBI single into left, and Novotny then beaned Jones to load the bases as Glebe stepped to the plate.
Andrew Novotny came on in relief out of the bullpen and promptly threw a wild pitch to score Woods. Glebe then notched a 2-RBI single to second and tied the game at eight.
Tanner Stutzman entered in relief of Sahling – who allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout in two innings pitched – in the seventh and kept Fairbury off the scoreboard, but York couldn’t break the tie in the bottom of the frame, forcing extra innings.
Fairbury broke through in the top of the eighth, taking a 9-8 lead on an RBI single. Stutzman induced a bases-loaded ground out to keep the deficit at one run.
York couldn’t extend the game in the bottom of the eighth, as Glebe’s fly out to center field ended the game and secured the 9-8 loss.
Stutzman took the loss for York, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E
Fairbury 4 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 9 15 2
York 1 0 2 0 1 4 0 0 8 6 2