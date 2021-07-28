York Seniors end season with 8-0 loss to Beatrice

FAIRBURY – After a thrilling eight-inning win against Aurora on Sunday afternoon, the York Seniors took on the Class B high school state champions on Monday night needing a win to extend the season. Instead, Beatrice got a complete-game shutout from starting pitcher William Humphrey while its offense scored eight runs on nine hits to eliminate the Cornerstone Kings with an 8-0 win.

York threatened in the top of the first after Garrett Bonnell singled and Reid Heidtbrink walked with two outs, but Humphrey struck out Bradyn Glebe to end the inning.

The Beatrice offense, meanwhile, scored twice against Heidtbrink in the bottom of the first. After York went down in order in the top of the second, Beatrice tacked on three more in the bottom of the frame on a Jaxson Blackburn solo shot to left field and a two-RBI single from Austin Burroughs.

Heidtbrink recovered and tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the third. He worked around a pair of hit batsmen to keep Beatrice off the board in the fourth and then sat the lineup down in order in the fifth to keep the deficit at five.

York’s offense, however, couldn’t make a dent in the Beatrice lead. Glebe singled with two outs in the fourth for York’s second hit of the game, but he was the team’s only baserunner in the third, fourth and fifth innings.