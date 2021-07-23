York Seniors dominate Fairfield in district action

Logston stepped to the plate with a pair of runners in scoring position and two outs. On the second pitch of the at-bat, he laced a fly ball into center field for a two-RBI double.

Richert grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning, but not before York had exploded for five more runs and extended the lead to 10-0.

Woods induced a pair of fly outs to open the bottom of the fourth before reaching his pitch count during the middle of an at-bat. Culotta entered in relief and struck out Jarosik to end the inning.

York went down in order in the top of the fifth, meaning Fairfield needed to score three runs to extend the game.

Culotta struck out the first batter of the inning before allowing a pair of singles and walking Tobey Turman to load the bases with one out.

York went to the bullpen, as Barrow took the mound in relief of Culotta. On a 2-0 count, Barrow gave up a line drive to second base, but Hirschfeld made the catch and dove to the bag in time to double off the runner for a game-ending double play.

Offensively, York piled up 10 runs on 12 hits. Maley took the loss for Fairfield and allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.