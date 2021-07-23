York Seniors dominate Fairfield in district action

FAIRBURY – Four pitches into the game, Noah Jones cranked a one-out double into left field off Fairfield starter Matthew Maley. The York Seniors never looked back, exploding for four runs in the top of the first and cruising to a 10-0 shutout win in its district opener on Friday afternoon.
With Jones on second and one out, Garrett Bonnell knocked a ground ball into right field. Jones scored on the play to put York on the board, while Bonnell advanced to second on the throw to the plate.
Reid Heidtbrink stepped to the plate and promptly hammered a line drive down the left-field line for an RBI double and a 2-0 lead. Bradyn Glebe followed with an RBI double of his own – this one to center field – and York led 3-0 five batters into the game.
Beau Woods beat out an infield single to second base to score Glebe before Creighton Hirschfeld flew out to right field and Jonah Barrow struck out to end the inning.
Given a four-run cushion, Woods took the mound for York and sat down Fairfield in order in the bottom of the first. York threatened to extend its lead in the second after Cameron Logston reached on an error to lead off the frame and Jones worked a one-out walk, but Maley retired the next two hitters to escape the jam.
Woods worked around a two-out single to keep Fairfield off the board in the bottom of the inning, and the Cornerstone Kings went back to work in the third.
Glebe singled on a line drive to right field to lead off the inning, bringing Woods to the plate. He crushed a ball off the right-field wall, narrowly missing a two-run home run and settling for a single as Glebe advanced to third.
With runners on the corners and Hirschfeld at the plate, Fairfield catcher Brayton Jarosik caught courtesy runner Carter Culotta stealing second for the first out. On a full count, Hirschfeld lifted a fly ball to right field. Glebe raced home and scored easily on the sacrifice fly, giving York a 5-0 lead.
Barrow singled and Logston reached on an error to put a pair of runners on, but Trey Richert grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Woods pitched around a two-out single to toss a scoreless third inning and preserve the shutout going into the top of the fourth.
After Jones grounded out to shortstop to lead off the inning, Bonnell drew a walk and Heidtbrink singled on a ground ball into left field to put runners on the corners. Glebe hit a fly ball to right field, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly.
With two outs, Woods hit a ground ball to first baseman Jason Brockmon, who attempted to field the ball with his bare hand and missed. Woods reached safely on the play and Hirschfeld followed with a walk to load the bases.
A wild pitch scored Heidtbrink, prompting a Fairfield pitching change. Joven Francis entered in relief of Malley and immediately gave up an RBI single to Barrow, who advanced to second on the throw.
Logston stepped to the plate with a pair of runners in scoring position and two outs. On the second pitch of the at-bat, he laced a fly ball into center field for a two-RBI double.
Richert grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning, but not before York had exploded for five more runs and extended the lead to 10-0.
Woods induced a pair of fly outs to open the bottom of the fourth before reaching his pitch count during the middle of an at-bat. Culotta entered in relief and struck out Jarosik to end the inning.
York went down in order in the top of the fifth, meaning Fairfield needed to score three runs to extend the game.
Culotta struck out the first batter of the inning before allowing a pair of singles and walking Tobey Turman to load the bases with one out.
York went to the bullpen, as Barrow took the mound in relief of Culotta. On a 2-0 count, Barrow gave up a line drive to second base, but Hirschfeld made the catch and dove to the bag in time to double off the runner for a game-ending double play.
Offensively, York piled up 10 runs on 12 hits. Maley took the loss for Fairfield and allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Defensively, York committed just one error in the game after committing 94 in 30 regular season games. Woods turned in a great outing on the mound, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks with five strikeouts to earn the win.