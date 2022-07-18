York Seniors close regular season with 2-1 weekend

Cornerstone Kings set to host B-4 district tournament this week

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings concluded their regular season over the weekend, falling to Valparaiso 8-5 in the home finale Saturday night before defeating Holdrege 10-2 and Aurora 21-0 in a Sunday doubleheader.

Valparaiso 8, York 5

The Valparasio Post 371 Seniors jumped out to an early lead with five runs in the top of the second off York starting pitcher Caleb Sahling, then tacked on two more in the fourth to seize control early.

Another run in the top of the seventh made it an 8-0 ballgame, and Valparaiso appeared well on its way to an easy victory.

Instead, York made things interesting in their final at-bat. Trey Richert led off the inning batting lefty despite being a right-handed hitter and ripped a single up the middle on an 0-2 count to spark a rally.

Cameron Logston and Dakota Brown then legged out back-to-back infield singles, loading the bases with nobody down.

Richert dashed home on a wild pitch to plate York’s first run, but Anthony White popped out to shortstop for the first out of the frame.

With runners on second and third, Collin Kotschwar stepped into the batter’s box and ripped a ground ball into left field for a single, scoring a pair of runs and trimming the deficit to 8-3. Garrett Bonnell laced a line-drive single into left, putting runners on the corners and prompting a Valparaiso pitching change.

Marshall McCarthy grounded into a fielder’s choice, knocking in another run but leaving a runner on with two away.

Carter Culotta kept the game alive with an RBI single to center field, but a strikeout ended the game and clinched an 8-5 defeat.

The Kings outhit Valparaiso 8-7 but committed a trio of costly errors leading to seven unearned runs in a three-run loss.

Culotta and Richert paced York at the plate with two hits apiece, while Kotschwar drove in a pair of runs and McCarthy and Culotta each tallied one RBI.

Sahling took the loss on the bump, allowing seven runs – just one of them earned – on five hits and four walks across four innings with one K.

Kennan Dirks tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing a single unearned run on two hits and a walk. Bonnell retired the two batters he faced in the top of the seventh.

York 10, Holdrege 2

The Kings’ offense roared to life early with a pair of runs in the top of the second and never looked back, as York scored in every inning and rolled Holdrege 10-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The offensive explosion began after Noah Jones reached via hit-by-pitch and Isaac Stark singled to center field to put a pair of men on for Bonnell, who ripped an RBI single up the middle to put York on top 1-0.

Another run crossed home plate on an error, and the Kings added to their lead in the second. Logston led off the frame with a single, Jones drew a walk, and a Holdrege throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base allowed Logston to score the game’s third run.

In the top of the third, Culotta cranked a two-out double and scored after a passed ball on a dropped third strike. One inning later, a one-out double from Stark and a McCarthy walk put runners on the corners with one out.

A Holdrege error scored Stark, McCarthy ran home on a passed ball and Trevor Vodicka knocked in the third York run of the inning on an RBI single to make it 7-0 Kings.

Holdrege got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth but immediately gave one back in the top of the fifth as an error plated the eighth York run.

The Kings slammed the door in the top of the sixth, as Richert singled and Vodicka walked to put a pair of men on. Culotta drove in a run on an RBI groundout, while Vodicka scampered home on a wild pitch to provide the final 10-2 margin.

York tallied seven hits and five walks but also took advantage of six Holdrege errors to score five unearned runs. Stark led the Kings at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, single and a walk.

Culotta added a double, while Vodicka, Richert, Logston and Bonnell tallied one single each. Culotta, Vodicka and Bonnell each notched one of the Kings’ three RBIs.

Stark went the distance on the mound to earn the win, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits and a pair of walks while fanning six batters.

York 21, Aurora 0

York put the game out of reach early in the regular-season finale against Aurora, racking up 11 runs in the top of the first. The Kings added another run in the third, three more in the fourth and another six in the fifth to cruise to a 21-0 win.

In the top of the first, York loaded the bases without recording a hit as Jones drew a walk and Stark and Bonnell both reached via hit-by-pitch. Consecutive RBI singles from McCarthy and Vodicka made it 2-0, a third run scored on an error and Dirks knocked in another run on an RBI groundout as York took a 4-0 lead with just one away.

Wyatt Gartner drew a bases-loaded walk and Jones and Stark were both beaned to make it a 7-0 ballgame. Bonnell plated another run on an RBI single, while a hit-by-pitch, fielder’s choice and error allowed 11 runs to cross home plate before Aurora recorded the third out.

Richert made it 12-0 in the top of the third on a sac fly to center field. In the fourth, back-to-back-to-back singles from Sahling, Gartner and Jones loaded the bases with nobody out. A fielder’s choice scored the Kings’ 13th run, Bonnell ripped an RBI single into center field, and Vodicka’s two-out single extended the lead to 15-0.

It didn’t stay that way for long, as Sahling cranked a two-run bomb over the left-field fence to spark a six-run fifth inning. Bonnell recorded his third RBI hit of the day to make it an 18-0 ballgame before the Kings added three more runs on an error, a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice to provide the 21-0 final score.

York battered the Aurora pitching staff to the tune of 21 runs on 13 hits with four walks and nine hit batsemen.

Bonnell went 3 for 4 with a trio of singles and drove in three runs, while Vodicka went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the duo led the Kings at the plate. McCarthy and Sahling also notched multi-hit games and drove in multiple runs, while Richert knocked in three runs without recording a hit.

All nine batters in the York lineup drove in at least one run and seven tallied multiple RBIs.

Talan Hager earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing four hits with a trio of strikeouts. Culotta pitched two innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and a pair of walks with two Ks.

York hosts the Class B Area 4 district tournament at Levitt Stadium this weekend, and the Kings open the tournament Friday against Aurora. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.