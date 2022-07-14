York Seniors blank Malcolm 8-0 behind strong pitching

YORK - The second meeting of the season between the York Senior Cornerstone Kings and the Post 354 Malcolm Seniors was nothing like the first one.

In the first matchup, Malcolm posted an 8-1 win over the Kings back on June 11 the Malcolm team posted an 8-1.

On Thursday night's rematch, with the Class B Area 4 district tournament just a week away, York pitchers Trey Richert and Talan Hager handcuffed the Malcolm offense as the Kings won 8-0 in five innings.

York improved to 10-15 with the win, handing the Malcolm Seniors their third loss in 20 outings this season.

Richert worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts. When he left the field, the Kings led 4-0.

Hager tossed the final 2 1/3 innings and never allowed a hit while striking out a pair of batters.

York’s offense went to work early, as a strategical move by the Malcolm coaches backfired on them in the bottom of the first.

With two outs and runners at second and third, Malcolm walked Carter Culotta and opted to face Trevor Vodicka instead.

The recent McCool Junction High School graduate made them pay for the decision, ripping a two-run double to score Isaac Stark and Marshall McCarthy after both singled earlier in the inning.

Those runs turned out to be all the runs the York Seniors would need, but the Kings added a pair of insurance runs on a Malcolm error and a passed ball.

Malcolm’s offense could not mount any kind of momentum against the York pitchers, mustering just three hits - two of them off the bat of second baseman Colt Reiling.

York had eight hits, led by two-hit outings from Vodicka and Stark.

The Kings take the diamond at Levitt Stadium for the final time this season Saturday night when they welcome the Class B Area 4 No. 1 seed Valparaiso Seniors to Levitt Stadium for a 7 p.m. game.

York caps the regular season with two games Sunday, facing both Aurora and Holdrege in Holdrege.

Awaiting York in the opening round of the Class B Area 4 district tournament next Friday night will be the Aurora Seniors. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Levitt Stadium.

Malcolm Seniors 000 00-0 3 2

York Kings 400 13-8 8 0