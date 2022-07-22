York senior Ryan Seevers is mapping out his college future on the links

Dedicated To the Present: With Eyes on the Future

YORK - York senior Ryan Seevers is a three sport athlete and whether he is playing football, basketball or golf, he puts 100% into how he prepares to compete in all three.

But he is also quick to tell you golf is his passion and when high school is over he will pursue his dream and try to take his game to the next level.

“I work just as hard on football and basketball as I do in golf because that is what my coaches deserve and my teammates deserve from me,” said Seevers. “I want to be great at everything. Football and basketball have all been really good to me so I try to be as good to them as I possibly can. I still try to do as much as I can with basketball and football, but sometimes stuff comes up and schedules kind of collide and I usually veer towards golf when that happens because that is what I want to go to college for and what I want to be the best at.”

Ryan’s parents are Phil and Danyel Seevers of York. Danyel was the head coach of the York High girls’ softball program for 12 years and retired from coaching in 2019. Phil was her assistant coach right to the final pitch.

Danyel also played basketball in college at Wayne State while Phil and his father Gary are the only father/son combo inducted into the Concordia University Football Hall of Fame. Gary has also been inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Phil’s brother Tim will be inducted into the University of South Dakota Hall of Fame for football in September.

Ryan has two sisters, Karlee and Abbey. Karlee played softball at the University of Nebraska and was a team captain last season. Abbey is attending Wayne State at the current time.

Summer has been full for Seevers and that is probably a gross understatement.

While playing in a dozen golf tournaments across the state he has also managed to attend football camps and basketball camps throughout the year.

“I definitely have a lot of stuff going on, but I always try my best to get to everything that I can. The other free time I have I spend with my family mostly,” Seevers stated. “Weekends we have off, but that is usually my practice time for golf. There are not very many days where I can just sit at home and hang out with my parents, but I get that time at night with them and usually for the rest of the day I am always working or practicing sports.”

Ryan has devoted a lot of time to golf and he has turned up a very successful summer as he won the Holdrege Nebraska Junior Golf Tour tournament a few weeks ago and placed 10th in the Nebraska Amateur at Beatrice in early July.

He has top 10 finishes in seven of the 11 tournaments he has teed it up for this summer season. He is headed to Florida in late July to compete in the Optimist Club national tournament at Trump Doral. He won the Optimist tournament in York to earn his ticket to Florida which will take place July 24-29.

Ryan’s passion for the game was fueled by his dad, who Ryan said knows his swing better than anyone. Seevers also said once you start to play the game, you just want to keep getting better and better at what you do.

“I think I started golfing when I was about 3 and going out at nights with my dad. He knows my swing best and spending time with him at the golf course has always been the thing I wanted to do,” Seevers said. “The competitive spark has just kind of always been there and once you start playing the game you want to get better and so it takes a lot of work to reach that level. And when you get good at it you don’t want to stop. In golf it can just go away just like that so you can’t ever stop working.”

Ryan works at the York Golf Course when he has some free time, but with all the activities he does have going on he doesn’t have a lot of time to do that. He said being a three-sport athlete is expensive and he said that a lot of the kids who do what he does have been blessed with parents who understand the cost.

“A lot of us are blessed by our parents. They probably didn’t have the chance to do this and my parents have been so good to me and they help me out paying for stuff,” Seevers added. “I work at the golf course as I much as I can, but I haven’t been able to do that much lately.”

Ryan added that his coaches and past York High School golfers have been great mentors for him as he pursues his dream.

“I am pretty blessed to have a coach like coach Dan Malleck and Stephen Sautter as they have done a lot during the school season. Wally Byrne has always been there for me to get advice from. And my main swing coach Shane Zywiec who is the golf pro at Highlands and works at Seward and he has been a huge asset for me,” Seevers said.

“Reed Malleck, has been an idol to me and I was really excited to get to play my freshman year with him at York, but that all got canceled because of COVID-19,” Seevers explained. “I still look up to him and I have followed him through college and when he does come back we text every once in a while.”

Malleck is currently a member of the Nebraska men’s golf team.

With his entire senior year still ahead of him, Seevers is not looking ahead to the golf season, but is focused on football in the fall and then basketball in the winter before turning his attention to golf.

“I have always wanted to win a state tournament and also a state singles title in golf and I have been really practicing to get better. Golf is such a tough game because there are so many little pieces to it,” Seevers added. “You can be hitting the ball great one day and the next you just lose it and you really have to work hard to find what it is you are doing. Golf is a grind and that is what I love about it. Ben Hogan’s quote has always stuck with me and that is, ‘The most important shot in golf is the next one.’ You have to put the bad shots behind you and focus on the next one.”

“I know that I am good enough to play at the college level. But I haven’t really shown that kind of steady improvement yet that I need to. But it’s also kind of hard to do that when I am still playing the other two sports and focusing on them,” Seevers explained. “To me the biggest thing is when I go to college I can just focus on golf and I know that I have the work ethic to always (try) to be better at golf and I know I can get better when I can practice more at it.”

Favorite Course in Nebraska: Beatrice Country Club.

“I think I have to say Beatrice now. I always hated it because I never played well there and so when I played in the Nebraska Junior Amateur there I played some of my best golf and it is such a nice course. It shows me that I can play up with the best players.”

Dream course to play and dream PGA foursome

“Pebble Beach would be the ultimate course to play and my PGA foursome would be Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods.”