York Senior Kings take measure of UBCF

YORK - A strong six innings from York Cornerstone Senior Kings starter Jonah Barrow helped the Kings end a six game skid with a 5-3 win over the Utica/Beaver Crossing/Friend Badgers on Wednesday night.

On Cornerstone Bank Fan Appreciation Night at Levitt Stadium, the Kings used a wild pitch to score Noah Jones, who reached after being hit by a pitch to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth.

The York crew added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when a Badger error allowed an unearned run.

Barrow threw six innings and gave up three runs, two of which were earned. He sent seven back to the bench with a K in the books.

The save went to Caleb Sahling who worked the seventh, gave up a hit and recorded one strikeout.

The Badgers took the early lead on a Jayden Hartshorn single to score Caleb Horne who had singled earlier in the inning.

The UBCF lead went to 2-0 in the second as Rashun Foreman scored on a Horne double.