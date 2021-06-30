 Skip to main content
York Senior Kings scuff up Aurora on the diamond
  • Updated
YORK – The York offense scored early and often against Aurora on Monday night, powering the Cornerstone Kings to a commanding 18-0 victory at Levitt Stadium.

Behind Bradyn Glebe’s 3 for 3, four-RBI performance, York scored five runs apiece in each of the first two innings and tacked on seven more in the third and another in the fourth. Reid Heidtbrink, meanwhile, shut down the Aurora lineup to earn a complete-game shutout.

Heidtbrink scattered one hit and two walks over five innings while striking out seven Aurora batters. He also notched two hits at the plate, one of six York hitters to record a multi-hit game. Glebe led the team with three hits and four RBIs, and he had the only extra-base hit of the game – an RBI double to center field in the third.

Isaac Stark, Beau Woods, Creighton Hirschfeld and Caleb Sahling also notched multi-RBI games for York, which improves to 10-13 on the season. York returns to action Wednesday night at Utica/Beaver Crossing.

