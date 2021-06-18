York Senior Kings hammer Geneva 9-1

YORK – York and Geneva squared off once earlier this season, a 10-1 York blowout on May 21. The rematch on the opening night of the York Seniors Cornerstone Classic ended in similar fashion – the Kings scored four runs in the first, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth and cruised to a 9-1 win in five innings on Thursday night.
Unlike the first meeting, Geneva struck first on Thursday, scoring a run off York starter Bradyn Glebe in the top of the first thanks to an error.
The Kings offense responded immediately in the bottom of the frame, as Isaac Stark singled to lead off the inning. With one out, Beau Woods reached on an error by the Geneva shortstop and Stark scored from second to tie the game.
It didn’t stay tied for long. After a Reid Heidbtrink single, Glebe came through with a single of his own on a ground ball into center field. Woods raced home and dove in safely ahead of the play to give York a 2-1 lead.
Tyson Cloet followed with a single to load the bases, but Jonah Barrow struck out looking for the second out of the inning. Creighton Hirschfeld hit a grounder to second, but an error by the second baseman allowed two runs to score as Hirschfeld reached base safely.
Holding a 4-1 lead, Glebe worked around a leadoff walk in the second inning after Heidtbrink caught a foul ball back to the catcher and fired to first to double off the baserunner. Glebe then induced a ground out to end the inning.
Stark singled to lead off the second inning, but the Kings failed to capitalize. Glebe responded by striking out the side in order in the top of the third, but York went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Glebe worked around a two-out single with a strikeout to end the inning and keep the York lead at 4-1.
Hirschfeld and James Bonde opened the bottom of the inning with back-to-back singles, and Stark drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Garrett Bonnell knocked in the sixth York run with an RBI groundout before Geneva finally ended the inning.
Geneva managed a one-out single in the top of the fifth, but Glebe struck out the next two batters to keep the 6-1 lead intact.
Heidtbrink reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. However, he failed to score after he was picked off at third for the first out. Glebe drew a walk and scored from first base on a Cloet single. Barrow followed with a single to center field to place runners at the corners for Hirschfeld.
A wild pitch scored Cloet, and Hirschfeld singled to right field to score Barrow and end the game as the eight-run rule went into effect.
The 9-1 victory advanced York into a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Central City for a spot in the championship game, while Geneva will face SOS at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.