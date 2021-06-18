York Senior Kings hammer Geneva 9-1

Stark singled to lead off the second inning, but the Kings failed to capitalize. Glebe responded by striking out the side in order in the top of the third, but York went down in order in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Glebe worked around a two-out single with a strikeout to end the inning and keep the York lead at 4-1.

Hirschfeld and James Bonde opened the bottom of the inning with back-to-back singles, and Stark drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Garrett Bonnell knocked in the sixth York run with an RBI groundout before Geneva finally ended the inning.

Geneva managed a one-out single in the top of the fifth, but Glebe struck out the next two batters to keep the 6-1 lead intact.

Heidtbrink reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. However, he failed to score after he was picked off at third for the first out. Glebe drew a walk and scored from first base on a Cloet single. Barrow followed with a single to center field to place runners at the corners for Hirschfeld.

A wild pitch scored Cloet, and Hirschfeld singled to right field to score Barrow and end the game as the eight-run rule went into effect.

The 9-1 victory advanced York into a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Central City for a spot in the championship game, while Geneva will face SOS at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.