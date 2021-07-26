York Senior Kings fall to Hickman, stay alive with 'W' over Aurora

FAIRBURY – The York Seniors went 1-1 in district action over the weekend, getting no-hit in an 8-0 loss to Hickman on Saturday night. In a Sunday clash with Aurora, York scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game, held on in the bottom of the inning to force extras and then exploded for a four-run eighth inning to stave off elimination in an 8-4 win.
Hickman 8, York 0 (6 innings)
York didn’t notch its first baserunner until the fifth inning and mustered just three all game as Hickman’s Colton Wahlstrom and Brin McAtee tossed a combined no-hitter in six innings of work.
The Hickman offense, meanwhile, broke a scoreless game wide open with three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings in an 8-0 shutout win. The lineup racked up 11 hits in the game, including a Dane Small solo home run in the fifth inning.
Hickman hammered York starter Bradyn Glebe, who allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss. Trey Richert tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts.
York 8, Aurora 4 (8 innings)
With the loss on Saturday night, York moved on to face Aurora in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. The two teams split the regular-season series, as Aurora won 12-6 on June 8 and York dominated 18-0 on June 29.
Rain in Fairbury on Sunday morning only delayed the game’s start time – originally slated for 2 p.m. – by an hour, but the field conditions remained wet and impacted play as fielders sometimes lost their footing and slipped while trying to make a play.
York struck first against Aurora starter Cayden Phillips, as Beau Woods reached on an error with one out in the top of the first and scored on a balk later in the inning.
Aurora immediately responded against York’s Jonah Barrow in the bottom of the inning. Phillips drew a leadoff walk on four pitches. Jayson Havens laid down a bunt but reached safely on a Barrow error as Phillips advanced to third.
Barrow induced a ground out for the first out, but Dylan Dubas lifted a fly ball into right field as a run scored on a sacrifice fly. Brady Collingham drove in another run on a hard-hit single down the right-field line. Cameron Logston fielded the ball cleanly and fired over to shortstop Noah Jones in time to tag out Collingham at second as he tried to stretch the hit into a double, but Aurora took a 2-1 lead into the second.
Glebe led off the top of the second with a single down the left-field line and then stole second. Barrow reached on an infield single to third, putting a pair of runners on for Creighton Hirschfeld.
Hirschfeld knocked a ground ball into right field for an RBI single to tie the game, but Logston lined into a double play to first baseman Camden Holliday and James Bonde grounded out to end the inning.
Barrow sat Aurora down in order in the bottom of the frame, and the York offense threatened in the top of the third.
Woods and Garrett Bonnell notched a pair of one-out singles and Phillips beaned Glebe to load the bases with two outs, but Barrow fouled out to third base to end the inning as York failed to score.
After Barrow worked around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to toss a scoreless third inning, York answered in the top of the fourth.
Hirschfeld led off the inning with a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on a passed ball, but Phillips struck out the next two batters and it looked like he might pitch out of the jam.
Jones stepped to the plate and unleashed an RBI double to left field as York took a 3-2 lead, but he was tagged out trying to extend the hit into a triple to end the inning.
Aurora immediately responded as Devin Otto and Dubas both singled to put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. Collingham laid down a bunt. Barrow first turned toward third but saw there wasn’t time to get Otto out, so he fired over to first – but Collingham beat the throw to load the bases for Holliday.
Holliday hit a ground ball to Woods at third base, who fielded the ball cleanly but slipped as he tried to make the throw. A run scored on the infield single, and with the bases loaded and no outs it looked like Aurora might blow the game open.
Instead, Barrow struck out the next batter for the first out and induced a ground ball to Woods in the next at-bat. This time Woods kept his footing and threw home for the force out on a fielder’s choice.
Jayden Quandt hit a fly ball to center field, but Glebe made a diving catch to end the inning and keep the game tied as Aurora left the bases loaded.
Both pitchers tossed a scoreless fifth inning as the game entered the sixth knotted at three. Bonde worked a two-out walk and Phillips beaned Jones as York threatened in the top of the sixth. Aurora kept Phillips in the game, and on his 101st pitch, he struck out Woods to end the inning.
Collingham led off the bottom of the sixth with a ground ball that took a weird hop off first base for a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Holliday flew out to Logston in right field as Collingham advanced to third. Barrow induced a ground ball, but Heidtbrink couldn’t hold onto the ball during the play at the plate as Collingham scored and Aurora took a 4-3 lead. Barrow walked the next batter, and Quandt singled into center field. However, Glebe fired a strike to the plate in plenty of time to tag out the runner for the second out.
Barrow beaned Phillips to load the bases, forcing a pitching change. Isaac Stark entered in relief, and on a 3-1 count Havens fouled out to Hirschfeld at first base to end the inning.
Aurora left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and had a runner tagged out at home, but it did score a run to take a 4-3 lead as Cauy Walters entered in relief looking to close out the Cornerstone Kings.
Three outs away from the end of its season, York rallied in the top of the seventh. Bonnell reached on an infield single to shortstop after the umpire ruled the throw pulled Holliday off of first base. Heidtbrink laid down a bunt, but Walters threw to second in time to get Bonnell for the first out.
Glebe drew a four-pitch walk, putting a pair of runners on for Barrow. On a 1-0 count, Barrow hit a ground ball to third, but Phillips had no chance to get Heidtbrink, who had taken off on the pitch. Phillips turned and fired to first for the second out, but Heidtbrink raced home as soon on the throw.
Holliday fired to the plate, but Otto couldn’t hold onto the ball as Heidtbrink scored. Hirschfeld grounded out to end the inning as the game went to the bottom of the seventh deadlocked at four.
Stark beaned Otto to lead off the inning, but Walters popped up a bunt attempt into foul territory as Heidtbrink made the catch for the first out.
With Collingham at the plate, Otto advanced to second on a wild pitch. On a 2-1 count, Collingham hit a rocket up the middle, but Jones snagged the ball out of the air and beat Otto to second base to end the inning and send the game to extras.
Caleb Sahling pinch hit for Logston to lead off the top of the eights and quickly fell behind 1-2. However, Walters threw three consecutive balls as Sahling reached on a leadoff walk. Stark grounded out for the first out, but Jones drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on.
Woods struck out for the second out as Bonnell stepped to the plate with runners on first and second. He hit a ground ball, but Holliday couldn’t handle the throw at first as Bonnell reached on the error.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Walters suddenly lost the strike zone. Heidtbrink drew a four-pitch walk to force in a run as York took a 5-4 lead, and Walters fell behind 2-0 to Glebe.
On a 2-0 count against a pitcher who’s thrown six consecutive balls, conventional wisdom might have suggested taking the next pitch to see if Walters could throw a strike. Instead, Glebe unloaded on the offering from Walters.
Glebe’s hit looked like a grand slam off the bat, but instead the ball landed off the left-field wall and Glebe had to settle for a bases-clearing double.
Barrow grounded out to end the inning, but not before four runs had crossed the plate and York blew the game wide open.
Stark recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the eighth before he beaned Blaine Bonifas to put a runner on for Quandt. On a 1-0 count, Quandt flew out to right field to end the game as York survived with an 8-4 win.
The York offense racked up eight runs on nine hits and scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to stay alive in the district tournament. Barrow pitched well in a no-decision, allowing four runs – two earned – on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Stark tossed the final 2 1/3 innings for the Cornerstone Kings, allowing no runs on no hits with a strikeout.
Phillips pitched very well for Aurora, allowing three runs – one earned – on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a six-inning, 101-pitch outing.
However, Aurora wasted his efforts as Walters blew the save and ultimately took the loss, allowing five runs – one earned – on two hits and four walks with a strikeout in two innings pitched.
With the win, York advances to face Beatrice Monday at 5 p.m., while Aurora saw its season end.
