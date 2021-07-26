York Senior Kings fall to Hickman, stay alive with 'W' over Aurora

Aurora left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and had a runner tagged out at home, but it did score a run to take a 4-3 lead as Cauy Walters entered in relief looking to close out the Cornerstone Kings.

Three outs away from the end of its season, York rallied in the top of the seventh. Bonnell reached on an infield single to shortstop after the umpire ruled the throw pulled Holliday off of first base. Heidtbrink laid down a bunt, but Walters threw to second in time to get Bonnell for the first out.

Glebe drew a four-pitch walk, putting a pair of runners on for Barrow. On a 1-0 count, Barrow hit a ground ball to third, but Phillips had no chance to get Heidtbrink, who had taken off on the pitch. Phillips turned and fired to first for the second out, but Heidtbrink raced home as soon on the throw.

Holliday fired to the plate, but Otto couldn’t hold onto the ball as Heidtbrink scored. Hirschfeld grounded out to end the inning as the game went to the bottom of the seventh deadlocked at four.

Stark beaned Otto to lead off the inning, but Walters popped up a bunt attempt into foul territory as Heidtbrink made the catch for the first out.