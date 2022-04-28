York senior Brynn Hirschfeld says 'yes' to the Lopers for track

YORK – Next fall, the logo may change but the colors will stay the same for Brynn Hirschfeld when the senior swaps out the York blue for the royal blue and old gold of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

On Thursday morning, Hirschfeld made her college decision official, signing on the dotted line to pursue her academic and athletic career in Kearney for the Lopers. She drew interest from a lot of schools but said a desire to stay close to home whittled her list to UNO, UNL and UNK.

“I had a really hard time deciding because I liked things at all the colleges, but what really led me to UNK is their track team is super competitive, the coaches are really nice and for my major,” Hirschfeld said. “I want to go into pre-dentistry, I want to be a dentist, so the major and the KHOP program is what really sold me there.”

According to the UNK website, the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP) is a cooperation between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center designed for “students from rural Nebraska who are committed to returning to rural Nebraska to practice healthcare.”

The program suits Hirschfeld, who had no desire to leave the Nebraska border to attend college.

“I like staying close to my family and I don’t think I’d be able to handle living outside the state at this point in my life,” she said. “I like Nebraska. That’s why I wanted to stay in state.”

By the time Hirschfeld makes the hour-and-a-half trek west on I-80 in the fall, she’ll have wrapped up a standout prep career on the track for York.

As a freshman in 2019, she took home the Class B title in the 1600. After the pandemic wiped out the 2020 state meet, Hirschfeld returned to the track at Omaha Burke last spring and swept the 800 and 1600 as a junior.

Her performance loomed large for the Dukes, who edged out Elkhorn North by half a point to claim the school’s first girls track team title since 1993.

Hirschfeld is the second member of York’s title team to trade in the Dukes’ uniform for the blue and gold of the Lopers. Fellow senior and reigning Class B pole vault champion Melanie Driewer signed with UNK track back in January.

“Being able to start off college with Melanie, a teammate and a friend, is an added bonus,” Hirschfeld said. “It will be awesome to know someone and be able to still see each other. It is pretty cool to see both of our hard work pay off by going to the next level in sports.”

As part of a decorated senior class alongside Driewer, Hirschfeld’s impact on the York track program won’t be forgotten.

“Brynn’s been one of those real special athletes to have. She does a lot of good things, she always works hard, she’s always responsible and always wants to get better,” Dukes head coach Darrel Branz said. “She stays long after practice and it’s two-a-days if she needs to or if it’s recovery days, she’s doing what she needs to do every day.”

Branz said he thought Hirschfeld would fit in well at UNK, led by a head coach in Brady Bonsall who is experienced with Hirschfeld’s bread and butter in the distance races.

Hirschfeld said she hasn’t had any talks with her future coaches about what her specific role will be within the program when she arrives on campus but didn’t seem overly concerned about it. In addition to track, she plans to run cross country for the first time with the Lopers after playing volleyball during the fall in high school.

Despite the success and talent Hirschfeld’s brought to the track for York, Branz felt the senior’s biggest strength is her leadership.

“She’s not necessarily a big speaker, but it’s how she acts, how she holds herself, how she walks and conducts herself every day,” he said.

For her part, Hirschfeld took a moment on her signing day to thank her coaches and teammates for their support over the years.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

Before she begins the next chapter of her life at UNK, though, Hirschfeld is preparing for one last ride with the Dukes this spring.

Her senior season has gotten off to a little bit of a slow start by her standards because of health concerns, which have prevented her from competing in multiple events at most meets to begin the year.

“I had some iron deficiency problems, but we’re going on the uphill, so that’s good,” she said. “As my senior year winds down, I’m really looking to PR in my races right now and hopefully be at my peak for district and state. My goal is to obviously make it to state again and do my best. I’m excited to have one last season of high school and then see where college leads me.”