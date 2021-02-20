York seals the deal and punches ticket to Class B State

YORK-The Class B-5 District final at York on Saturday was everything that York head coach Matt Kern expected it to be.

He knew coming in that the Blair Bears would be a handful and he proved to be a prophet as York needed a late scoring burst to pull away for the 57-52 win and punch their ticket to the Class B State Tournament that gets underway on Tuesday, March 3 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Blair came into the game with a 13-8 record, but the ability of the Bears to dribble drive penetrate and kick out for the 3-point shot was evident from the start.

“That is an awesome, awesome team. They are well coached, they play so fast and so hard and they can really shoot the ball,” said Kern after the win. “They just kept shooting and if you gave them any room at all they were going to make it. They are going to be back again next year because they are a very good team and young.”

Blair hit two three’s in the first four minutes and for the game knocked down 8 of 15 to stay with the 19-3 and No. 7 rated team in Class B for 32 minutes.

York led by four at the half 28-24, but gave up the lead as freshman guard Leah Chance knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter.