York scores first, but Crete gets 3-1 win

CRETE - The ball has just not bounced the York girls soccer team’s favor this year.
On Thursday the Dukes traveled to Crete to take on the Cardinals in both teams’ regular season finale.
York scored first, but Crete responded with three unanswered goals in a 3-1 final in Central Conference action.
York, 1-12, will face Kearney Catholic in Aurora this morning at 11 a.m. in B-7 subdistrict play with the winner advancing to Monday’s semifinal at 4 p.m. against Aurora.
York head coach Andrew Gowins was not happy with a few calls that didn’t go the Dukes’ way in the loss, but said that is all a part of life.
“I told the girls after the game that in life you will often find that things can be out of your control and tonight was a great example of just that. We cannot hang our heads on things that we never had control of. Bad calls will happen, life can happen but it’s how we respond that makes us better,” Gowins stated. “The girls played an absolute amazing game and worked their tails off.”
York put the first points on the board when a York corner kick by freshman Leah Davis was finished by fellow freshman Lily Kowalski at the 28 minute mark of the first half.
Crete scored 10 minutes later to even the game at 1-1 on a corner kick that went off York keeper Cassidy Cole and fell into the goal
The Cardinals took the lead on a goal from junior Kaitlyn Wendt on a breakaway shot that was defended well by York junior Heaven Hoyt trying to shield the player, but Wendt was able to finish to make it 2-1 at the half.
York was in position to tie the game at the 31 minute mark of the second half when junior Baylie Holthus was knocked down in the box.
Crete keeper Taylor Pierce, however, stopped the penalty kick attempt by junior Nathaly Argueta and the score remained 2-1.
The Cardinals converted a penalty kick by Wendt with 10 minutes to play. York keeper Avery Wiemer guessed right on the attempt and got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough as the ball rolled in the net.
York ripped 25 shots, 22 on goal, while the Cardinals hammered 21 shots at two York keepers with 19 of them on goal. York’s two keepers recorded 19 saves and Crete had 22.
“Though it was bad, our girls never once quit, they fought the whole 80 minutes,” Gowins stated. “I could not ask for more effort from them.”