York scores first, but Crete gets 3-1 win

CRETE - The ball has just not bounced the York girls soccer team’s favor this year.

On Thursday the Dukes traveled to Crete to take on the Cardinals in both teams’ regular season finale.

York scored first, but Crete responded with three unanswered goals in a 3-1 final in Central Conference action.

York, 1-12, will face Kearney Catholic in Aurora this morning at 11 a.m. in B-7 subdistrict play with the winner advancing to Monday’s semifinal at 4 p.m. against Aurora.

York head coach Andrew Gowins was not happy with a few calls that didn’t go the Dukes’ way in the loss, but said that is all a part of life.

“I told the girls after the game that in life you will often find that things can be out of your control and tonight was a great example of just that. We cannot hang our heads on things that we never had control of. Bad calls will happen, life can happen but it’s how we respond that makes us better,” Gowins stated. “The girls played an absolute amazing game and worked their tails off.”

York put the first points on the board when a York corner kick by freshman Leah Davis was finished by fellow freshman Lily Kowalski at the 28 minute mark of the first half.