York’s versatile athlete Bartholomew signs with Concordia

YORK – The York Duke pipeline is alive and well at Concordia University’s football program.

Versatile senior Ty Bartholomew is the latest Duke to commit to head coach Patrick Daberkow’s team. The addition of Bartholomew will make four former Dukes on the Bulldogs’ roster next season with tight end Wyatt Cast, kicker Jorre Luther and fullback Dylan Rahder.

Other schools like Morningside College and Midland University had interest in Bartholomew, but Concordia was the place that had everything he was looking for.

“It’s close, only 30 minutes away, and that was a pretty big factor,” Bartholomew said. “I also want to study Ag and they have a really good Ag Science program. But when I got on campus for the first time for a visit during a game, it felt like home right away. I met a lot of my future teammates and they were all super amazing to me.

“It just felt like the place I needed to be.”

One specific moment really stood out to Bartholomew during his visit. It was Concordia’s homecoming game against Morningside. Almost immediately when Bartholomew showed up, he was greeted by coaches. He was treated like a priority, and that resonated.