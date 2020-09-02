York’s Stuhr takes sixth place on Class B State Championship course in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF-Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer chipped in for an eagle and nailed several long putts en route to becoming the back-to-back Western Conference champion on Tuesday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Schlaepfer said she had a couple holes where she didn’t play particularly well, but it all balanced out.
“I had a couple of blowup holes on the back, but I came back with a bird and a par, so I like how that ended,” she said.
The highlight of her day, though, was chipping in for an eagle from the sand trap on Hole No. 9.
Schlaepfer fired a 75 to finish two strokes ahead of Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley. Kelley carded a 77 for second place, and Emily Krzyzanowski shot an 81 for third place to give Scottsbluff the Scottsbluff Invitational team title with a 342.
The team win was the second straight to open the season for Scottsbluff.
“We had a few girls play OK, and a couple who didn’t play as well as they wanted to. They kept grinding and, even if they were having a tough day, they kept working hard and finished,” Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said. “That’s the game of golf. It wasn’t our best day, but the girls worked hard and, hopefully, got better.”
Ehler said his team will continue to work hard to keep getting better as the season progresses.
“We’re going to get better and touch some things up,” Ehler said. “Everybody learned that there are things they can do differently to minimize their errors and they did that.”
Schlaepfer’s finish helped the Bulldogs finish second in the team standings with a score of 396, along with Tayber Meyer’s 10th place finish with a 95.
Gering coach Jessica Boswell said her team went out and accomplished its goal for the tournament.
“Our initial goal was to shoot 400 or less,” she said. “We did that today. Some of the girls still had some trouble with chipping and putting. It’s still early in the season, so that’s understandable.”
Boswell said the highlight for her was watching Schlaepfer repeat as the Western Conference champion.
“She started out on the front and struggled on a few holes. She came back on the back and shot a good score to achieve her goal (of winning her second straight Western Conference title). Kudos to her,” Boswell said.
Boswell said winning the Western Conference title again was a big accomplishment for Schlaepfer.
“With Emily and Anna from Scottsbluff, you know those two and Madison can win on any given day. They’re all competing against each other. They’re all capable of shooting low, so that’s a good accomplishment.”
York will host their annual invite at the York Country Club today with a 9 a.m. start.
Top 10 Individual Scores
1, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75; 2, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77; 3, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 81; 4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 83; 5, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 83; 6, Riley Stuhr, York, 87; 7, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 90; 8, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 93; 9, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 94; 10, Taybor Meyer, Gering, 95.
York scoring; Stuhr 87; Abbey York 98; Rylie Krause 111; Kirsten Fike 112 and Regin Dunham 113.
Team Scores
1, Scottsbluff, 342; 2, Gering, 396; 3, York, 408; 4, Chadron, 417; 5, Alliance, 421; 6, Mitchell, 425; 7, Ogallala, 467; 8, Chadron JV, 496.
