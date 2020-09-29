York’s Stuckey takes fourth at UNK Invite

York’s Stuckey earns top-5 finish

The Duke girls placed 13th as a team with 220 points in the 17-member Class B girls’ race, but had one runner finish fourth in freshman Kassidy Stuckey (19:59).

“Kassidy looked really strong in the race early. She came through two miles at a good pace and looked strong, but fell back the last 1200 meters of the race,” York head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “She had a large enough lead over most of the field to hold on to fourth place. She has had really strong practices lately and I’m excited for her to get to race again soon.”

Omaha Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda won the race in 19:33.4 while Omaha Duchesne Academy won the team title with 60 points off a tiebreaker with Elkhorn.

Kiersten Portwine (84th, 23:28.9), Emory Conrad (85th, 23:29.4), Chloe Holmes (87th, 23:32.9) and Zoe Kreifels (101st, 24:05.7) also ran for York.

“Kiersten, Emory and Chloe were really tightly packed over the final straight away,” Rasmussen said. “I was proud how they finished over the final mile. It was our best race as a team since Aurora early in the year. Zoe also ran well.”