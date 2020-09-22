York’s Stuckey, Pinneo are double champs at Waverly

“Our girls’ team is young and has really improve a lot so far,” he said. “We have a strong shot at qualifying for state if we have a strong few weeks of practice these next few weeks and get rested up and healed. I’m excited about how good this team can be in the future.”

Pinneo got his win with a time of 17:05.78, which was 7 seconds faster than runner-up Zach Pittman of Norris (17:12.54). Pinneo led the Duke boys to fourth place in the team standings with 72 points. Norris won the team title with 34 points while Plattsmouth was runner-up with 41.

Rasmussen said Pinneo ran the race of his life on Friday.

“He took the lead about 2,000 meters into the race. Colin and Zach Pittman broke away from the field. Colin was able to pull away from Pittman over the last quarter mile and had a strong finish over the final straight away,” Rasmussen said. “It was great to see him have such a strong finish. It was something we worked on this week in practice. Pittman is the No. 3-ranked runner in Class B and someone who has a chance to compete for a state championship this season. I was impressed with how Colin ran today. It was easily the best race of his career.”

York freshman Gabe Zarraga came in ninth (17:43.44) while junior Jackson Schmid was 16th (18:10.49) and junior Nick Conrad 46th (19:48.03).