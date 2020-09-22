York’s Stuckey, Pinneo are double champs at Waverly

WAVERLY — For the first time since the Central Conference meet in 2017, the York Dukes had double champs at a cross country meet.
Back in 2017, Julia Lee and Luke Stuckey were the runners that achieved the feat. Last Friday at the Waverly Invite, no one was faster in the girls’ race than Luke’s little sister, freshman Kassidy Stuckey, and sophomore Colin Pinneo in the boys’.
Stuckey’s winning time was 19 minutes, 42.05 seconds, which was 36 seconds faster than runner-up Maddie Yardley of Elkhorn (20:18.25). As a team, the York girls placed fifth with 95 points. Elkhorn was the girls’ team champ with 21 points while Norris was second with 39.
“Kassidy ran very comfortably today. She eased her way to the front of the race early on and gradually pulled away from the field,” York head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “Second place was the preseason No. 1-ranked runner in Class B. She (Stuckey) has run very well so far and continues to grow each week.”
Freshman Emory Conrad was 28th for the Dukes with a time of 23:45.3 while junior Chloe Holmes was 29th (23:45.87) and junior Zoe Kreifels 40th (24:24.66).
Rasmussen said his girls team was a bit shorthanded but still found a way to be competitive against the other teams that the Dukes will need to beat to qualify for state.
“Our girls’ team is young and has really improve a lot so far,” he said. “We have a strong shot at qualifying for state if we have a strong few weeks of practice these next few weeks and get rested up and healed. I’m excited about how good this team can be in the future.”
Pinneo got his win with a time of 17:05.78, which was 7 seconds faster than runner-up Zach Pittman of Norris (17:12.54). Pinneo led the Duke boys to fourth place in the team standings with 72 points. Norris won the team title with 34 points while Plattsmouth was runner-up with 41.
Rasmussen said Pinneo ran the race of his life on Friday.
“He took the lead about 2,000 meters into the race. Colin and Zach Pittman broke away from the field. Colin was able to pull away from Pittman over the last quarter mile and had a strong finish over the final straight away,” Rasmussen said. “It was great to see him have such a strong finish. It was something we worked on this week in practice. Pittman is the No. 3-ranked runner in Class B and someone who has a chance to compete for a state championship this season. I was impressed with how Colin ran today. It was easily the best race of his career.”
York freshman Gabe Zarraga came in ninth (17:43.44) while junior Jackson Schmid was 16th (18:10.49) and junior Nick Conrad 46th (19:48.03).
Both the York girls and boys will run at the Doane University Invite in Crete this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Girls team scoring: 1. Elkhorn 21; 2. Norris 39; 3. Beatrice 85; 4. Waverly 86; 5. York 95; 6. Platteview 117; 7. Crete 129; 8. Plattsmouth 131; 9. Ralston 131; 10. Syracuse 138.
Boys team scoring: 1. Norris 34; 2. Plattsmouth 41; 3. Mount Michael 56; 4. York 72; 5. Elkhorn 87; 6. Waverly 94; 7. Ralston 119.
