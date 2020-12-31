York’s second half defense seals win over St. Cecilia

AMHERST-It was just a little over a week ago that the No. 2 rated Class B York Dukes were in a similar situation to the one they faced on Thursday against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Amherst Holiday Tournament championship game.

On December 22 at Adams Central they trailed the Patriots by six at the break.

The Dukes found themselves down by seven points at the break to C-1 No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia 25-18, but cinched up the defensive pressure, held the Hawkette’s to just eight second half points and went on to post the 37-33 win to move to 8-0 on the year.

The Hawkette’s were seven of 15 from the field in the first half, but lost their shooting tough in the third quarter missing all nine shots and managing just an Addie Kirkegaard free throw while the Dukes erased the seven point deficit and went to the fourth quarter all knotted at 26-26.

That’s when senior Maddie Portwine, a Fort Hayes State basketball recruit took over scoring seven of her 10 second half points and she finished with 15.

The 6-0 senior drained a three-pointer, then hit a short runner in the paint to open the Dukes lead to four points and York was able to keep the Hawkette’s from making up any ground as they held the HSTC girls to 2 of 5 from the field.