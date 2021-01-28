York’s rally falls short in Crete

CRETE — Jake Erwin did his best down the stretch to will the York Dukes to a road win over the Crete Cardinals in a Central Conference tournament game on Thursday night by scoring a game-high 28 points, but he didn’t get the help he needed offensively to make a run in the final minutes.

The result was a 58-51 win for Crete, the No. 4 seed of the tournament. The Cardinals improved to 4-12 with the win and advance to the conference semifinals against top seed Adams Central at 6 p.m. in Aurora.

The No. 5 seed York falls to 3-13 on the season and will play in a consolation game at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday in Aurora.

No other Duke scored in double figures on Thursday. York and Crete were tied at 26 at the half, but the Cardinals led 38-35 at the end of the third quarter. Crete went on a 10-4 run to start the fourth, and a couple free-throw makes from Jabin Gardiner gave the hosts a 49-39 lead. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner scored 13 points in the game, all of which came in the second half.

But York battled back behind strong play from Erwin, who scored 11 of his team’s 16 points in the quarter. A Barrett Olson 3, plus a couple layups from Erwin cut Crete’s lead to 51-47 with 2:40 left in the game, but the Dukes’ offense went cold after that.