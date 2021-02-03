York’s Quin Hale headed to Warrensburg, Mo., to play football for Central Missouri

“Coach Lueders was one of the coaches who was all about getting me there,” Hale said. “I was beating on everyone there and it was so fun, and they saw that. For a drill we had, I was in a final group of guys where we did one-on-ones.”

Hale said he’ll begin his career on the offensive line, most likely working at center or guard. He started at left tackle for the Dukes in 2020 and was the anchor for the offensive line.

“We’ve had some really good tackles in the past,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said, “and for our offense that’s a pretty important position and Quin was the next really good one we had at left tackle. We were able to move him around a little bit based on where we wanted to run the ball.

“It almost began to be a tell a little bit because we liked to run behind him, but we didn’t care – we thought he was a dominant-enough blocker that even if the defense had an idea of where we were going it didn’t matter because he was able to control the guy across from him.”

Hale was able to control defensive linemen because of his strength. He was the strongest player on the team and owns the York High School squat record of 514 pounds.