York’s Quin Hale headed to Warrensburg, Mo., to play football for Central Missouri

YORK – As soon as Quin Hale was dominating offensive line drills at a Central Missouri camp, it clicked: Warrensburg was the place he wanted to be.
On Wednesday morning at York High School, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder put pen to paper and signed with the University of Central Missouri where he’ll continue his education and football career.
Hale chose Central Missouri after fielding interest from schools like Nebraska-Kearney and Concordia, among others. He was also contacted by the Nebraska staff about a potential Husker walk-on offer, but after those talks died down over time, Hale moved on and he’s glad he did.
“I’ve found a place where I want to go,” Hale said.
Seeing Warrensburg, Mo., for himself sealed the deal. It made the right kind of impression on the York senior, who racked up 44 tackles and a team-high four sacks in 2020.
“I loved the visit and was planning on taking another next week, but I loved the first one so much that I wanted to go there,” Hale said. “The football players there were just so together and everything.”
Hale showed that he belonged while competing with other linemen recruits at the Central Missouri camp. He also got to hang out with some of the coaches, and really liked what Central Missouri offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders had to say.
“Coach Lueders was one of the coaches who was all about getting me there,” Hale said. “I was beating on everyone there and it was so fun, and they saw that. For a drill we had, I was in a final group of guys where we did one-on-ones.”
Hale said he’ll begin his career on the offensive line, most likely working at center or guard. He started at left tackle for the Dukes in 2020 and was the anchor for the offensive line.
“We’ve had some really good tackles in the past,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said, “and for our offense that’s a pretty important position and Quin was the next really good one we had at left tackle. We were able to move him around a little bit based on where we wanted to run the ball.
“It almost began to be a tell a little bit because we liked to run behind him, but we didn’t care – we thought he was a dominant-enough blocker that even if the defense had an idea of where we were going it didn’t matter because he was able to control the guy across from him.”
Hale was able to control defensive linemen because of his strength. He was the strongest player on the team and owns the York High School squat record of 514 pounds.
“That’s pretty impressive, especially when you look at guys like Masry (Mapieu) and Noah (Stafursky) and Austin Taylor and some of the really strong kids we’ve had in the past,” Snodgrass said. “Quin’s squatted more than anybody, at least since I’ve been here.”
That power came in handy not only in York’s run-heavy offense, but in its 3-4 defense, too. York usually plays with three D-linemen, and they generally don’t pressure the quarterback. Their job is to eat up blockers and control two gaps instead. Hale did that well, but Snodgrass said there was a bonus with him.
“He was able to control his gaps and pressure the quarterback. That’s rare, even with some of our big-time guys in the past,” Snodgrass said. “But Quin had four sacks and a number of quarterback hurries this year. The fact that we were able to get a run stopper and a pass rusher out of that one position was really big.”
Hale said the highlight of his senior season was the Lexington game, where York ended the year on a good note with a 14-7 win.
“That’s where I thought I was playing a really good game,” Hale said. “Even at the beginning of the year, I felt I was playing at a very high level compared to my junior year.”
Hale takes pride in being an offensive lineman. He loves to hit and block, so when a run play was called in the huddle, it was game on.
“Any run to my side,” Hale quickly said when asked if he had a favorite play. “I love run plays and I’d rather do a run play than a pass play.”
Said Snodgrass: “He was the type of guy that, on our powers and whatever we were going to run, he was generally able to control the edge and he was good at getting out in space and reaching linebackers. He’s been a really good offensive lineman for us and we’re going to miss him a lot.