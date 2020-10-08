York’s offense shines in win over Milford

MILFORD — The attacks and kills kept piling up, and the Milford Eagles couldn’t keep up.
The York Dukes volleyball team went to Milford for a Thursday night match and left with a sweep behind scores of 25-19, 26-24 and 25-9. The Dukes, No. 5 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class B ratings, improved to 19-6 on the season and will wait to see where they will be seeded in next Thursday’s Central Conference tournament.
Although the Dukes’ offense shined bright on Thursday, head coach Chris Ericson said it could have been even better.
“I don’t think that we passed the ball as well as we have or as well as we can,” he said. “But I still think that, to get that production, I give a lot of credit to our hitters.”
York’s 6-foot junior, Masa Scheierman, who came into the match with a team-high 344 kills, unofficially notched 12 kills in the first two sets while 5-10 senior Erin Case chipped in with six in the first two. Then in the third, Scheierman and another 5-10 senior, Addison Legg, both had over four kills as the Dukes easily ran away with the win.
The only close set of the night was the second. York forced a Milford timeout after a hit into the net gave the Dukes an 8-3 lead.
York then went on a 12-10 run, and the Eagles needed another timeout, this time trailing 20-13. During that run for York, Case, who entered Thursday with a team-best 30 ace serves and 54 blocks, cashed in on three kills while Legg added two and Scheierman one.
But Milford, which dropped to 9-12 with the loss, came back. The hosts wound up rallying to tie the Dukes at 24.
Legg came to the rescue, however. She connected on a kill and watched as a Milford hit in the net gave York the tight victory.
“We kind of lost focus there in the middle, but we cleaned it up in the end,” Ericson said.
Ericson and his team will be anxiously awaiting where and who they will play to begin the conference tournament. As of Thursday night, the brackets weren’t released.
“We’ve had a lot of goals throughout the season, and their next big one is winning conference,” Ericson said. “They want to have a chance to play for a championship on that Saturday. But like we talked about after the match tonight, we aren’t going to be able to have lapses against those teams next week. We’ll need to be more sharp.”
York (19-6) 25 26 25 — 3
At Milford (9-12) 19 24 9 — 0
