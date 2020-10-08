York’s offense shines in win over Milford

MILFORD — The attacks and kills kept piling up, and the Milford Eagles couldn’t keep up.

The York Dukes volleyball team went to Milford for a Thursday night match and left with a sweep behind scores of 25-19, 26-24 and 25-9. The Dukes, No. 5 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class B ratings, improved to 19-6 on the season and will wait to see where they will be seeded in next Thursday’s Central Conference tournament.

Although the Dukes’ offense shined bright on Thursday, head coach Chris Ericson said it could have been even better.

“I don’t think that we passed the ball as well as we have or as well as we can,” he said. “But I still think that, to get that production, I give a lot of credit to our hitters.”

York’s 6-foot junior, Masa Scheierman, who came into the match with a team-high 344 kills, unofficially notched 12 kills in the first two sets while 5-10 senior Erin Case chipped in with six in the first two. Then in the third, Scheierman and another 5-10 senior, Addison Legg, both had over four kills as the Dukes easily ran away with the win.

The only close set of the night was the second. York forced a Milford timeout after a hit into the net gave the Dukes an 8-3 lead.

