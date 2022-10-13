York’s No. 2 singles, doubles reach state semis with dramatic wins

LINCOLN – Early in Thursday’s quarterfinal match at second doubles, York’s Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple came out of the gates swinging. The No. 6 seed landed an early uppercut against No. 3 seed GICC with a 6-3 win in the first set before racing out to a 5-1 lead in the second set.

However, the Crusaders rattled off wins in six straight games to surge back for a 7-5 win in the second set and force a 10-point tiebreaker. In the break before the start of the tiebreak, Alexander and Van Gomple settled down and took a deep breath.

“For me, we just had to refocus,” Alexander said after the match. “We went away from our game plan a little bit, started making a couple uncharacteristic errors. We came back out (for the tiebreak) and brought the energy and played it like it was 0-0.”

The switch in mindset worked, as the Dukes took the first six points of the tiebreak and cruised to a 10-4 win to pull the upset and advance to Friday’s semifinals. It was the second victory via tiebreak for the duo, which won the final seven points of a tiebreak in the second round to rally past Crete 5-7, 7-5, 10-2.

“Our coaches say multiple times any good team is going to make a run on you,” Van Gomple said. “You’re not going to get every game, and I know I lost focus in that second set, so it was refocus at the break. We went into it with a positive attitude, and I think we matched their energy.”

York’s No. 2 doubles team wasn’t the only one with a flair for the dramatic Thursday, as Andrew Van Gomple fought off four match points to come back against Mount Michael in a barnburner of a quarterfinals match at second singles with a 2-6, 6-2, 14-12 win via tiebreak.

“I thought the day was a little shaky. I didn’t play too well in my first match,” the senior said afterward. “It was a guy I’ve beaten 8-0 before, but I still got through that. With Mount Michael, I played him close last time and played him extremely close this time. I didn’t really play well in the first set, and then I turned it on at the end and got that one. It was super close, but a little shaky for me today.”

The Dukes’ performances from their second singles and doubles teams keyed a strong opening day for York, which sat in a three-way tie for seventh in the team standings at 20 points with Lincoln Christian and Omaha Skutt Catholic.

“I really feel for our No. 1 singles and doubles teams. Ethan (Phinney) fought off eight match points and barely got beat 6-4, 6-4 in a great match, which an 8-9 match should be. It was high-level stuff, but sometimes you don’t win them all and for him to fight off eight match points and keep competing just typifies Ethan Phinney,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our No. 1 dubs really came out not intimidated by Skutt. They went up 4-1 in the first set and Skutt was able to come back and get them, but not without a really good fight from our guys.

Phinney, a state medalist at second singles a year ago, won his first match over Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia but couldn’t quite punch a quarterfinal ticket in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to South Sioux City as the senior closed the year with a 22-18 record.

At lead doubles, Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar swept past Scottsbluff 6-0, 6-0 and gave the Skutt team a run for its money early but could not keep pace in a 6-4, 6-1 defeat. They concluded their season with a record of 18-21.

Andrew Van Gomple earned a first-round bye as the 3-seed at second singles and punched a quarterfinals ticket with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Adams Central. Then came the slugfest against Mount Michael, with the tiebreak victory setting up a date with Ryan Mensch of Elkhorn North in the semis Friday.

“My mindset was I have to win this, I just have to,” the senior said of his comeback win in the quarters. “I won the first game and then my mom started cheering a lot, so that really helped me. In the tiebreaker, with everyone cheering it’s like ‘I have to do this, I cannot lose.’ It was wonderful. We both have a huge mutual respect for each other. It was so fun and I loved every bit of it even though it was a ton of pressure.”

Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple, meanwhile, rattled off a trio of wins Thursday to reach the semis. In addition to the tiebreak wins over Crete and GICC, the duo defeated Alliance 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. Malleck said coming into the week he thought they were peaking at the right time heading into state, something they proved in reaching the semifinals as the sixth seed.

“I think for them to come out and win in a sudden-death tiebreaker in both of those hard-fought matches just says a lot about what kind of gritty competitors Charlie and Jaxson are,” Malleck said. “It’s hard to change momentum in sports, and they did it in that third set tiebreak. You don’t do that unless you’re an extremely hardcore competitor.”

York is guaranteed no worse than a pair of fourth-place finishes to close the year, regardless of the outcome of Friday’s semifinal matches.

“Our goal was to get everybody to day two and the final eight, and it just didn’t work out like we dreamed of,” Malleck said. “We knew it would be very difficult and we’d have to win a lot of closely contested matches, but on the other end of the spectrum those No. 2s making it to the final four helps ease the pain some.”