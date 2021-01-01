York’s losing streak ends in Amherst

AMHERST-The York Dukes reigned in the New Year on Thursday afternoon with a 57-48 win over the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks in the third place game of the Amherst Holiday Tournament.

York came into the contest having lost five in a row after opening the season with wins over Ralston and Lexington.

York played nearly the perfect first half as they led by as many as 17 points at 27-10 and took a 32-16 lead to the break.

York was getting contributions from up and down their lineup as head coach Scott Lamberty played 10 players and all had a hand in building the early lead.

But at the half, despite the lead, Lamberty was still not comfortable and the Bluehawks confirmed his fears in the third quarter with an 18-5 run that cut York’s lead down to three points on several occasions

“When we went into halftime I still wasn’t comfortable at all but the biggest thing was in the second half we didn’t attack things either offensively or defensively to start the third quarter,” Lamberty said. “Until the last three or four minutes of the game, then we started to get back on the attack and we were able to get back to what we were doing settled in a little bit and got the ball into the post to Chase (Collingham). Defensively we got a couple of stops when we needed to.”