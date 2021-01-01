York’s losing streak ends in Amherst

AMHERST-The York Dukes reigned in the New Year on Thursday afternoon with a 57-48 win over the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks in the third place game of the Amherst Holiday Tournament.
York came into the contest having lost five in a row after opening the season with wins over Ralston and Lexington.
York played nearly the perfect first half as they led by as many as 17 points at 27-10 and took a 32-16 lead to the break.
York was getting contributions from up and down their lineup as head coach Scott Lamberty played 10 players and all had a hand in building the early lead.
But at the half, despite the lead, Lamberty was still not comfortable and the Bluehawks confirmed his fears in the third quarter with an 18-5 run that cut York’s lead down to three points on several occasions
“When we went into halftime I still wasn’t comfortable at all but the biggest thing was in the second half we didn’t attack things either offensively or defensively to start the third quarter,” Lamberty said. “Until the last three or four minutes of the game, then we started to get back on the attack and we were able to get back to what we were doing settled in a little bit and got the ball into the post to Chase (Collingham). Defensively we got a couple of stops when we needed to.”
A huge three-pointer from sophomore Ryan Seevers pushed the York lead back to six points and Lamberty felt that was a huge turning point in the game.
“When Seevers hit the three-pointer I felt with our lead back to six points the kids kind of settled us down and we played a lot better,” Lamberty added.
York was led in scoring by senior Jake Erwin with 15, but he had plenty of help as Seevers had 12, Collingham added 10 and Bryson Benjamin added nine.
The Dukes were 23 of 44 from the field, 15 of 25 in the first half and the Dukes hit 4 of 14 –pointers. York was 7 of 12 at the free throw line.
The Bluehawks were led by junior Brayden Schropp with a game high 27, 17 in the second half. The only other HSTC player in double figures was Garrett Parr with 11.
The Bluehawks were 17 of 8 from the field and that included 7 of 12 on 3-pointers. They hit 7 of 15 free throws.
The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday at Schuyler.
Unofficial scoring
Hastings St. Cecilia (5-4) 9 7 18 14-48
York (3-5) 14 18 5 20-57
HSTC (48)-Schropp 27, Parr 11, Kudlacek 5, Sabatka 2, Stewart 3. Totals-17-38 (7-12) 7-15 48.
York (57)-Erwin 15, Seevers 12, Collingham 10, Olson 5, Olson 2, Benjamin 9, Ivey 4. Totals-23-44 (4-14) 7-12 57.